La Crosse celebrates city's first Indigenous Peoples Day

Members of Ojibwe and Ho-Chunk, among others from the La Crosse area, celebrated and shared their heritage Monday with attendees of the first Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration in La Crosse.
“Indigenous Peoples day began in commemoration of 500 years of survival and renewal of indigenous nations in the face of genocide, colonization, political, religious and cultural oppression,” La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat said, reading from his proclamation. “The city of La Crosse and the School District of La Crosse recognize that the indigenous peoples of this hemisphere lived in these lands, and will recognize the fact that La Crosse was built upon holy lands of indigenous peoples of this region.”
During his speech, Kabat said the Ho-Chunk were subject to seven removals from the area, starting in 1829, and were forced to hide before returning to the homeland.
The city and school district chose to honor the city’s indigenous roots and history instead of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, a man whose life included violence and enslavement of indigenous people.
Last year, it was announced that city of would recognize the second Monday of October each year as Indigenous Peoples Day.
Tables were set up in the Myrick Park Center for people to share and sell items they made. Indigenous food samplings, hide-tanning demonstrations, music, and lacrosse and double ball matches were part of the celebration.
Debra Cloud, a member of the Ojibwe nation, was excited to see the holiday change from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.
“I love it, I never thought I’d see this day,” she said. “I’ve always wished for something like this, it’s here, and I’m here to see it.”
She shared quilts that she started making by hand decades ago.
Gale White, a member of Ho-Chunk nation, shared dresses for dolls she sewed in traditional Ho Chunk fashion.
“I started making these dresses for Native American dolls because you don’t see Native American dressed dolls out there. If there are, they’ve always got buckskin, and it’s the wrong perception of who I am,” she said.
Her mother taught her how to make traditional Ho-Chunk dress, which is worn during celebrations such as the medicine dance as well as powwows. She began making dresses for Springfield Dolls to teach her oldest granddaughter about her Ho-Chunk heritage.
“She lives in California, I don’t know her, and she doesn’t know me. We do (know each other), but she was raised by her mother out there," she said. “The first dress I ever made was made for her … from a distance I was trying to teach her about her Ho-Chunk heritage because she knows so little about it.”
White wrote a story for a doll she named Henu, which means “first daughter," put the homemade dress on her and gave it to her granddaughter.“I wanted to share my tradition with her,” she said.
Patricia and Cleo Good Bear, members of the Ho-Chunk nation, shared their beadwork and dried corn, which they take off of the cob and dry in the sun. They’ll use it to cook or make soups.
Levi Black Deer and his wife, from Onalaska, demonstrated how to tan buckskin using the brains of animals. Their goal is to educate the public on the method of tanning used by Ho-Chunk.
Today, hide tanning is done commercially with chemicals, but Black Deer’s method is chemical-free, and uses water and a lot of muscle, he said.
“We’re always trying to bring students in, always teaching,” he said.
