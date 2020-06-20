La Crosse celebrates Juneteenth, tells history of Black leaders in city's earliest days

Community members gathered during the weekend to celebrate Juneteenth in La Crosse — a longtime holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in America.
The event, which was adapted due to COVID-19, featured a socially distanced viewing of film "Just Mercy" and a virtual discussion afterward, a motorcade parade, a self-guided history tour and a virtual party on Sunday evening.
The holiday has been celebrated for more than a century, but as conversations continue about reform and racism in America in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police, organizers think now is the perfect time to celebrate Juneteenth far and wide.
"Many Black-led organizations across the nation have decided to make Juneteenth a really huge holiday, in the wake of everything that's been going on," said Shaundel Spivey, the president and co-founder of Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge, organizers of the celebration.
"To remind folks about our history, about black liberation and what that really means," he said.
Learning about important Black La Crosse historical figures
On Saturday, a self-guided history tour brought community members around the city to hear about some of La Crosse's earliest Black settlers and families and how they contributed to the growth of the city.
One of those historical figures highlighted was Nathan Smith, a farmer, foster parent and activist, who moved to La Crosse in the 1860s as an escaped slave.
Once in La Crosse, Smith acquired 40 acres of land, which is now a historical landmark known as Nathan Hill located on Hwy. 16 between Onalaska and West Salem, where he farmed and took in foster children, having had to leave his own two children behind when he and his wife fled to Wisconsin.
He helped put four of his foster children through college, including George Taylor — who was also part of the tour — an American journalist and activist, and the first Black man to run for president.
"One of the biggest pieces for him was he was a caring gentleman," said Walfsty Pierre, the actor who portrayed Smith at Saturday's event. "He cares about people, he cares about his family, he cares about his friends, and most of all, he cares about kids."
Pierre himself heard about the role when he was a social worker for La Crosse County, and said it sounded like the perfect fit.
"I always wanted to live on a farm, I'm an African American guy, and I also wanted to be a foster parent," Pierre said, adding that he still has the goal to foster kids.
"I'm like I really love this role, I really want to do it," he said.
"Nathan was a really kind man, and he was well-loved, he was a farmer, and he cared about his community," Pierre said, "and it's sad that no one really talked about him. I wish I knew about that."
Pierre and his fellow actors in costume spread out across the city on Saturday, as people drove up and listened to their pre-recorded monologues in their cars.
Other Black La Crosse historical figures highlighted on the tour included:
- Zachariah and Emma Moss, who owned several successful barber shops around the city and helped board people of color visiting the city who weren't allowed in hotels
- Birletta Loving, a member of historic multi-racial community, Cheyenne Valley, near Hillsboro, Wis., and dressmaker
- Lydia Moss, one of the city's first female business owners, barbers and investors
- John Birney, a business owner who "set the standard" for business and community activism in the city, and appointed representative for the 1884 World Centennial Exposition
- Siblings George and Nellie Poage: George, the first Black athlete for the Badger track team, scholar and Olympiad medalist; and Nellie, whose son was part of the legal team in Brown v. Board of Education.
As people began to line up to hear the stories along the tour, community members said it was important for them to hear the stories of their neighbors.
"I wanted to learn more about the history of African Americans in La Crosse," said Laurie Brindle of La Crosse. "In light of the George Floyd protests, it's a good opportunity for us to go out and show our support."
About 40 people attended the film event on Friday, and organizers expected the rest of the weekend's events to double or triple in that size.
"It means a lot. I think sometimes it's very easy to dismiss or ignore certain populations," Pierre said.
"Essentially by acknowledging this holiday, we acknowledge that we exist, we live here, we've been here, we contribute to this area as well."
Walfsty Pierre, social worker
