La Crosse celebrates Juneteenth, tells history of Black leaders in city's earliest days

One of those historical figures highlighted was Nathan Smith, a farmer, foster parent and activist, who moved to La Crosse in the 1860s as an escaped slave.

Once in La Crosse, Smith acquired 40 acres of land, which is now a historical landmark known as Nathan Hill located on Hwy. 16 between Onalaska and West Salem, where he farmed and took in foster children, having had to leave his own two children behind when he and his wife fled to Wisconsin.

He helped put four of his foster children through college, including George Taylor — who was also part of the tour — an American journalist and activist, and the first Black man to run for president.

"One of the biggest pieces for him was he was a caring gentleman," said Walfsty Pierre, the actor who portrayed Smith at Saturday's event. "He cares about people, he cares about his family, he cares about his friends, and most of all, he cares about kids."

Pierre himself heard about the role when he was a social worker for La Crosse County, and said it sounded like the perfect fit.