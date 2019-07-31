{{featured_button_text}}
The city of La Crosse partnered with Spies Construction, La Crosse County and La Crosse Promise to build two single-family homes and a twin-home on the 800 block of Sixth St. S.

Four years of planning came to fruition Tuesday as families moved into the last of the vacant homes on the 800 block of Sixth Street South — the first block-wide revitalization effort completed by the city of La Crosse.

The new homes on the block add about $500,000 in property value to the city and serve as an example of what can be done for neighborhood revitalization with groups including the city of La Crosse, La Crosse County, La Crosse Promise and private developers work together, Mayor Tim Kabat said during an open house event Tuesday.

“The proof is in the pudding. We’re actually showing the results, and we’ve got people moving into these neighborhoods,” Kabat said.

Mayor Tim Kabat

Kabat

The city of La Crosse purchased six houses — valued at a total of $442,096 — in the Washburn Neighborhood starting in 2015 and reassembled the properties into lots set up for two single-family homes and a twin-home. The city tore the blighted structures down and selected Spies Construction in October 2017 to purchase the vacant lots and develop new housing, valued at $930,000.

“This has been a fun project from start to finish,” said Delores Spies of Spies Construction.

The homes were designed to each be a bit different and fit in with the historic neighborhood houses, she said.

Joe and Courtney Smith, who live in one of the single-family homes, like the small-town feel that comes with living close to their employers and to downtown La Crosse.

“We love our house, we love the location, and it’s proven to be a very safe, comfortable living environment,” Joe said.

It’s nice to have a new house, as well.

073119-lt-nws-housing1.jpg

Joe and Courtney Smith, left, talk to their new neighbor Sue Asuncion during an event Tuesday celebrating the development of the 800 block of Sixth St. S.

“Building our house was amazing. It went more smoothly that we ever could have hoped,” he said.

They’ve also had good luck with neighbors, Joe said.

“Some of them even brought us some homemade dishes, so it’s been really good,” he said.

The family, which has lived there since October, was happy to be getting some new neighbors Tuesday, as well as meet a few more of their neighbors, including Sue Asuncion, who lives one block over and decided to check out the new additions.

She was thrilled to see new families moving in, saying it was wonderful.

The La Crosse Promise program, which awards up to $50,000 in college scholarships per family, was a huge draw for the young families moving in, and the La Crosse County grant program assisted with the costs of building new in the city.

Brian Liesinger mug

Liesinger
Caroline Gregerson

Gregerson

“It really is a collected and concerted effort on behalf of many partners to get us to this point,” Kabat said.

La Crosse Promise executive director Brian Liesinger said it’s been great to see the investment and change in the Washburn and Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhoods.

“The transformation of these neighborhoods since I’ve arrived and gotten to be a part of La Crosse Promise has been amazing,” Liesinger said.

La Crosse community development administrator Caroline Gregerson was happy to see the ambitious project completed.

“After four years of hard work to revitalize a city block, we can finally say it’s happened. I am excited not only about the beautiful new homes, but how these amazing families will add to the fabric of this community and neighborhood,” Gregerson said.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune.

