La Crosse celebrates Transit Equity Days Jan. 31 through Feb. 4

Since 2018, a network of transit rider unions, community organizations, environmental groups and labor unions led by the Labor Network for Sustainability has celebrated February 4 as Transit Equity Day.

It’s a national day of action to commemorate the birthday of Rosa Parks by declaring that public transit is a civil right and an important part of the effort for a just transition from the fossil fuel economy to clean, renewable energy as a way to confront the climate crisis.

La Crosse Area Transit Advocates has joined with the La Crosse MTU, Coulee Region Sierra Club, Citizen Action of Wisconsin Driftless Co-op, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and other local, state, and national groups to schedule Transit Equity Days events from Jan. 31 through Feb. 4:

Displays about Rosa Parks, public transit equity, local public transportation, and the history of the local transit workers union at the La Crosse Public Library and the Grand River Transit Center MTU fares will be free during this event and participants are encouraged to ride the Circulator bus between the Transit Center and Library to view both displays.

Display of Gov. Tony Evers’ proclamation, the La Crosse County Board proclamation, the City of La Crosse resolution and Mayor Reynolds’ proclamation in support of Transit Equity Day

An invitation and tools for bus riders to share their public transit stories at display sites and online. The online story-sharing form is available at tinyurl.com/LaXTEDStory and paper forms will be at the library and Transit Center.

“Ride with Your Rep” rides with local elected city, county, and state leaders. The list of ride opportunities is updated regularly at the event page: tinyurl.com/LaXTED2022

“Thank you, drivers!” stickers to remind the community about the important role essential worker transit drivers play in ensuring people have access to transportation

Those who would like to try riding the bus for the first time with an experienced rider may email LaCrosseTransitAdvocates@protonmail.com or call 608-315-2693 (leave message for call back)

Other activities and events may be added.

For more details about the events, please visit LaCrosseTransitAdvocates.org or tinyurl.com/LaXTED2022

More details about the La Crosse Municipal Transportation Utility can be found at CityOfLaCrosse.org/MTU

More details about National Transit Equity Day can be found at www.labor4sustainability.org/transit-equity-2022/

La Crosse Area Transit Advocates (LATA) is a volunteer group of bus riders and supporters who live, work, and travel in the La Crosse area. Their goal is to support, educate about, and advocate for great public transportation in the La Crosse, Wisconsin area. http://LaCrosseTransitAdvocates.org

The Labor Network for Sustainability is a network of labor leaders from around the country formed to press for bold science-based climate action in ways that address labor concerns, income inequality and worker power. LNS was founded on the belief that the crises of income inequality and climate change can and must be addressed at the same time, and in so doing we will advance the goals of both movements and offer the best hope for averting climate catastrophe. https://www.labor4sustainability.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0