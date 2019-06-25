The La Crosse Center Board spent time considering both the forest and the trees Tuesday as members looked ahead to how the $42 million expansion and renovation will affect their operating budget over the next few years, as well as refined features of the design.
While financial analysis shows the city-owned convention center is about $190,000 in the black right now, the board is looking ahead to the next two years, when the center will be under construction and then building up clients to fill the new space.
While the convention center has been making $200,000 to $300,000 per year for the past few years, board chair Brent Smith said it could be more difficult to 2020 and 2021.
“The next couple of years with the new income from the facility not on board yet, it’s going to be more of a challenge. That’s what we were talking about today: how we’re going to address that challenge,” Smith said.
The board hopes to get ahead of it, putting a plan in place well before they feel any sort of financial crunch.
“Let’s not have a surprise next year sometime when we say, ‘Gee, because of X, Y and Z, we’re not as strong financially.’ Let’s plan for that,” Smith said.
The proposal being discussed is to use profits from this year to offset potentially losses next year. Typically, profits go into a city-controlled fund to be used to benefit the La Crosse Center and the center can make requests to use money from that fund, which need to be approved by the La Crosse Common Council.
Board member Pamela Maas stressed the need for a maintenance fund in the budget to avoid a build-up of deferred maintenance costs.
“If we don’t create a line item that says ‘maintenance reserve’ or whatever, we’re going to be in the exact same place, and that’s not responsible,” Maas said. “We have to have a line item or what are we doing here?”
Council member Scott Neumeister concurred, saying, “I couldn’t agree more.”
However, it’s not clear where the revenue would come from to offset those maintenance costs.
With the approval of a debt service payment plan earlier this month by the La Crosse Common Council, the renovation is on schedule.
“Everything at this time is on time,” Smith said.
The board is getting into the weeds of the design, talking about colors, seating and exactly where storage spaces will be, among other details.
“We’re making some decisions on some of the particular items, such as the escalators, with the idea that some of the bid package for some of the interior work would actually go out in 60 to 90 days, whereas (for) the other, newer part, the bids would actually go out in February,” Smith said.
The board has five meetings scheduled over the next two months where they will refine the features and get ready to send out for the first round of bids.
