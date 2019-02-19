La Crosse Center Board members Tuesday weighed options for additional features for the $42 million renovation and expansion project, looking at potential costs and talking out the benefits.
The features, which the architects from ISG are calling “bolt-ons” include things like expanded North Hall space, additional meeting rooms, a balcony and a hallway running along the west side of the building and connecting the expansion to the existing ballroom.
Preliminary numbers show rebuilding the North Hall to the size it is now would cost an additional $2.3 million, if not more if the board decides to install temporary walls to allow clients to break up the space. Doubling the number of meeting rooms would cost $1.6 million and the additional hallway would cost about $1.3 million.
The design team has built a computer tool pricing out the different options and ISG architect Keven Bills ran through the details of some of the bolt-ons during Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s sort of unlimited how many different scenarios you can come up with, because ... you can adjust the quality of all of those,” Bills said.
The basic concept for the city-owned convention center approved by the La Crosse Common Council last month will cost about $31.45 million for the expansion and renovation and $6.8 million in maintenance costs, although those estimates are subject to change when the board narrows down what quality of materials is best for each room and other details.
The concept includes about 12,000 square feet of renovated area, a 12,000-square-foot ballroom, 5,500 square feet of meeting rooms and areas for people to gather before events. More importantly, it features an atrium facing Second Street with new restrooms and a new concessions area, something the architects said were priorities that allow for multiple events and create a new face for the decades-old building.
As the board members look at the bolt-ons, they’re taking into consideration factors like how many people use the entire North Hall, what will be the best way to bring in new business and which will make the building easier to use for both visitors and staff members.
Council member Scott Neumeister, who represents the La Crosse Common Council on the board, said his biggest concern was where the city could see the highest returns.
“Whether it’s the bigger North Hall or any of them, they’re all serious, and I think they’re all very important. I think we just got to, hopefully, look at what we get and what will be the best for our money,” Neumeister said. “Our budget is limited, whether we like it or not.”
He stressed that the builders should leave options for adding bolt-ons a few years down the road.
“If we didn’t do this right now, I want to make sure that if we do decide it’s needed, any of these, we’re able to do so,” he said.
The board has been meeting every week to narrow down its choices and plans to present a recommendation to the city council in March.
“Two things, especially, we need obviously before we have that final vote, final recommendation would be that public input session next Tuesday night and the economic impact report,” board chair Brent Smith said. “We’re waiting on that for all kinds of obvious reasons before we make our recommendation.”
The public input session is slated for next Tuesday at the La Crosse Center.
The plan calls for construction to start in January 2020, with completion slated for February 2021.
