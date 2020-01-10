La Crosse Center Board getting county representation

The La Crosse Center Board will be adding a 10th member, a representative from La Crosse County, the city council decided Thursday night.
The decision comes after La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat called upon the council to slow the process and lock down steady dollars from La Crosse County before adding a county representative to the board.
At a meeting last week, Kabat produced a compromise, asking that La Crosse County pay 10% of the La Crosse Center’s annual budget as a condition for adding the seat.
Last year, complaints came from the city of Onalaska and La Crosse County after both were asked to give money toward the La Crosse Center remodeling, according to Mayor Kabat, which sparked the conversation to add a board member from more regional municipalities.
La Crosse County paid a one-time amount of $150,000 toward the La Crosse Center's remodeling.
The new representative will be chosen by La Crosse County Board members at a later date, and will have full voting powers.
La Crosse County will now be the only municipality that sits on the La Crosse Center Board that does not pay in to its annual budget. The county is expected to make approximately $60,000 more in sales tax once the event center's renovations are complete.