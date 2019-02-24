For months, people have been itching to weigh in on the design of the La Crosse Center renovation and expansion.
They’ll get their chance Tuesday during a public input meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m. at the La Crosse Center.
The board is inviting people in for a third time to weigh in before they make their final recommendation to the La Crosse Common Council in March, with board chair Brent Smith saying its key to have community members — people who will be using the facility, coming to concerts and graduations, not to mention paying for it — give their opinion.
“This is the most critical point we’ve been at right now. This is the final public input session before we make our recommendation to the council and the council makes their decision,” Smith said. “We’ve gotten down to some big decisions as to how to spend $42 million.”
It’s a tough decision with a lot of competing interests and good ideas, he said. Anyone who is interested in the project can stop by Tuesday to share their thoughts on what the city’s priorities should be as they finalize the features and architectural design.
Among the decisions to make are what the special features should be — features called bolt-ons by the architects from ISG, hired by the city to design the building. The concept of bolt-ons came about after the group developed two concepts that fit the budget and space constraints. The design team wanted to give the La Crosse Center Board more choices and ownership over the design, especially when it came to subjective decisions and setting priorities.
The bolt-ons include things like double-stacking meeting rooms, a connector hallway, a balcony facing Riverside Park, a rooftop garden over the exhibition hall or a larger North Hall.
Architects from ISG have created a financial estimate tool that allows board members to include the elements of the design all at once to see the entire picture and compare it to their budget.
“That’s going to really come down to what’s the highest priority amongst a few competing things, as far as additional space or additional components, said Kevin Bills, one of the architects from ISG.
There are no easy answers, said Smith.
“The biggest thing I think we want for our decision we’re making in the next two or three weeks here, is to say of these bolt-ons, these items you have out there, how do you rank them? How do you feel the priorities should be, as the city spends its money?” Smith said.
Just as importantly, they’re looking for input on the aesthetic, both inside and out, something Smith said community members have been chomping at the bit to get to since they were discussing previous concepts last year.
“We weren’t quite at that stage yet, but now we are getting to that stage,” Smith said.
The conversation has already started, Smith said, as people debate whether it should be traditional, modern or innovative.
“Do you want it to fit in with downtown as it is, or do you want it to be something more modern or something different?” Smith asked. “I run into people who bend my ear both ways.”
ISG wants the interior design to be cohesive, with team members talking about ways to recognize the history of the community, the natural beauty of the area and concepts that speak to the character of the La Crosse community.
“As we start to develop the interior design and just what the interior is going to look like, we wanted to come up with some themes and really a story that the renovation and expansion carries through it,” Bills said.
The board plans to submit its recommendation to the La Crosse Common Council in March and the council would vote on it in April.
