The La Crosse Center Board will ask an independent contractor to evaluate the operational and economic impact of the recent approved concept for the $42 million expansion and renovation.
The board approved spending up to $20,000 out of the project’s budget to get outside input on what effect the expansion will have on the La Crosse Center’s $35 million annual regional economic impact and how it will change the way the city-owned convention center operates.
The study was requested by the La Crosse Common Council during its discussion on the concept two weeks ago, with council member Jessica Olson saying the previous economic impact study should be updated to the new concept.
“We’re spending a lot of money, so she wants to make sure we’re getting the best for our money spent,” council member Scott Neumeister said.
The operational impact is of more interest to the board members, who want to know what the expansion will do to its operational budget and staff.
The board also set meetings every Tuesday in February to tackle a series of decisions ranging from the size of North Hall and amount of maintenance work included to the type of seating in the arena.
“We’re on the roll here,” board chair Brent Smith said.
Board members need to decide on a final design in the next month or so in order to make a recommendation to the La Crosse Common Council in April. If all goes according to plan, that will allow maintenance work to start this summer and the expansion to begin this time next year.
“Now that we do have that approved concept, we’re really at that critical concept where, as Brent said, decisions will have to be made,” architect Will Kratt of ISG said.
The board will spend February setting priorities for each room, as well as the facility as a whole, setting the quality of materials, which additions the center needs to thrive and a score of other decisions.
Board member Pamela Maas stressed that it was important to get staff input as the board decides which areas require a greater investment.
“They work here. They know,” Maas said.
Architects with ISG built an interactive worksheet that will allow the board to see how each decision impacts the total budget, down to what quality of materials are chosen and whether the windows in the atrium are glazed.
“We’re going to have to balance all that with what we’re hearing from staff, what we’re hearing from users, what we’re hearing from the public, and come to a decision, but we will have all of that input before we make decisions,” Kratt said.
Now that a concept has been chosen, the La Crosse Center staff has also started the process of meeting with users of the North Hall to keep them in the loop.
Smith said that should the board decide to replace North Hall at its current size, it may be possible to schedule around the center’s two large February events, getting the hall down and replaced in 11 months between March 2020 and February 2021. However, it will depend on keeping the project on its tight schedule.
