The La Crosse Center Board Wednesday unveiled two new concepts for the proposed $42 million renovation and expansion of the city-owned and operated convention center, much to the excitement of the dozens of people who attended the public input session.
The two concepts, called north and west due to the placement of the expansion relative to the rest of the building, address all the concerns that stalled the project last summer, according to La Crosse Center Board chair Brent Smith.
The concepts, which were presented by architects Will Kratt and Kevin Bills of ISG, don’t call for an expansion that goes into the park and don’t call for a budget of more than $42 million.
“We heard from the public. It was very clear,” Smith said.
Most importantly to Smith, both concepts address the three priorities set by the La Crosse Center Board several years ago: utilizing the beautiful view of the Mississippi River, addressing deferred maintenance and creating an atrium facing Second Street.
The two concepts – which both are viable with a $42 million budget – have a lot of overlap, with both including about 12,000 square feet of renovated area, 5,500 square feet of meeting rooms and areas for people to gather before events. More importantly, both ideas include an atrium facing Second Street with new restrooms and a new concessions area, something the architects said were priorities that allow for multiple events.
“Being able to connect any new expansion through the arena to south hall, being able to bypass the arena is really a key element as far as the facility functions today and into the future,” Bills said.
Both also include alternate features that could be added through the design process, such as an outdoor balcony and double-stacking the meeting rooms, which would double the size of meeting rooms. They also include exhibition halls incorporating natural light for trade shows to replace the 15,000-square-foot North Hall, which would be demolished under the plan.
The north concept is more compact, packing an exhibition hall, ballroom, offices and atrium into 57,000 square feet, taking up the space between the arena and the Pearl Street walkway, filling in the open space and the area where the north hall is now.
The ballroom would be 9,500 square feet, which can be divided into three rooms.
The west concept has a bit larger ballroom — coming in at 12,000 square feet — which can also be divided, and faces the Mississippi River.
“The west concept also has better opportunity for better views of the river and of Riverside Park,” Bills said.
It also has an optional add-on hallway to connect the new ballroom to the existing ballroom.
“So really all the convention space could be connected together with this connector potentially there,” Bills said.
The architects did take into account people asking about possible expansion to the south toward the Radisson Center, but Kratt said they were reluctant to fully develop that concept when the city does not own the property.
“With input from the public tonight, with (La Crosse Center Board) input, with input from other stakeholders, city staff we’ve been meeting with, we need to decide which base concept is going to put the La Crosse Center in the best position for years to come,” Kratt said.
While Kratt said the designs will both come in under the $42 million limit, the exact costs will be developed as the stakeholders pick out the exact square footage and pick out materials.
“The next biggest influencer is finishes, and the finishes are your exterior skin, the carpet, ceiling and walls, the amenities within the building,” Kratt said.
Smith was pleased with the turnout at the meeting, which packed the hallway outside the existing ballroom.
While there wasn’t a clear favorite concept yet, Smith said, people were eager to get going and optimistic that new concepts would move forward.
“What I hear most is, ‘Let’s go. Let’s get this done,’” Smith said. “Our competitors are doing things, they’re improving their buildings. We’ve got customers who are waiting to see what we’re going to do to make their plans, so it’s important to move forward.”
One of the people who came to share his opinion was Brock Coyle, who was more concerned with options for outside the building. He’d like to see options for people to do things outside, including practical art and architecture, which would connect the La Crosse Center to the park.
“People are already skating and biking down at Riverside, so why not include some skateable, usable architecture that people can utilize while they’re here? People just come here for events and there’s not really a draw,” Coyle said.
As far as the concepts went, Coyle was leaning toward the one that puts the ballroom on the west side of the building.
“Then you’d have a beautiful view of the bridge and the river and take in all the natural beauty,” he said.
The La Crosse Center board and ISG are planning to host another public input session before the New Year and it has two more slated for 2019.
“We’re going to be hustling this next couple weeks,” Smith said.
If everything goes according to plan, the La Crosse Center will pick one of the concepts in the next few weeks and take its recommendation to a public hearing before the Finance and Personnel Committee in January and then the La Crosse Common Council.
If approved, the architects will get started on the schematic design phase, which will include more public input sessions.
“Schematic design is really where we’re making a lot of final decisions on size, built-ons and those sorts of things. Once we get into design and development, which would start in April, that’s where engineers, architects and designers are really getting into the details, and so we don’t want to be making huge changes at that point,” Kratt said.
There would be another input meeting in April, he said.
In the meantime, they’ll start working on the deferred maintenance portion, which can start as early as May if everything else stays on track.
The plan calls for construction to start in January 2020, with completion slated for February 2021.
