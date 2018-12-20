Community members Thursday got the chance to weigh in on the proposed $42 million La Crosse Center expansion and renovation project, taking a series of surveys which shared their preferences for different components of design concept.
The event was the second of four planned public input sessions designed to make sure the design keeps everyone’s needs in mind, said La Crosse Center Board chair Brent Smith. The first unveiled two concepts by ISG and Gensler, a west and a north expansion that each include 12,000 square feet of renovated area, 5,500 square feet of meeting rooms and a second ballroom, as well as an atrium facing Second Street.
“The center board, the council, the mayor, the architects, we all have our ideas on what should be part of a La Crosse Center expansion and renovation. It’s possible we missed something, that a user who is going to a concert, putting on a conference, a sports show — that they have something we never thought of,” Smith said.
With the public speaking out so emphatically against the previous concept after it spent months in development, the board hopes to get people more involved sooner in the process this time around, so it doesn’t waste time fleshing out a concept for the city-owned facility that city residents dislike.
“We might have a preference on these two ideas, but we’d sure be interested in the people who use the facility’s opinion. Which one do they want and why?” Smith said.
Board members and architects were at the session to answer questions and encouraged people to look at several series of images to see which ones resonate with them, so they can take that data into account as they move forward. Not only did they offer paper surveys, but they also were on hand to take feedback one-on-one and offer informal comment boxes. There are also two online surveys at thenewlacrossecenter.com.
“People like to communicate in different ways. Some people are more comfortable filling out a survey or writing down their comments. Some people want to come right up to me or one of the architects and talk about what they think,” Smith said.
La Crosse’s elected officials were happy to see the options, as well as the members of the public there to weigh in.
“I think it’s great that they’re getting individual feedback, and there’s a lot of data and photos to explore. There are things I like a lot, and there are things that (I do) not,” said council member Barb Janssen.
It’s a little early for her to make a decision on the concepts, she said, but she was glad to see the board soliciting data to make their decisions.
“I’m kind of waiting to hear what the public has to say. I’m assuming that all those people who called me earlier this summer are going to call me again, hopefully,” she said.
Mayor Tim Kabat said both the proposed concepts have positive elements, saying he’s heard from people who prioritize the North Hall exhibition space and others who say the views to the west of Riverside Park and the Mississippi River are critical.
“I think they’re on the right track,” Kabat said.
The mayor was also happy to see both concepts come in under the $42 million mark, which was a sticking point for him when he vetoed the previous concept last summer.
“If there are critical aspects that require more funding, that provides us, I think, for a foundation for public-private partnerships,” Kabat said.
Smith said they aren’t ruling out some variation on the two concepts, if that’s what the council prefers.
The board will meet Dec. 31 to discuss its concept recommendation, which will go to the city’s Finance and Personnel Committee for a public hearing Jan. 3. The La Crosse Center Board has also planned a third public input session for February before the design development phase begins in earnest.
