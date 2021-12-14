 Skip to main content
La Crosse Center brand identity takes top award for Vendi Advertising

La Crosse Center branding

The rebranding of the new La Crosse Center by Vendi Advertising won a 2021 GOLD GDUSA (Graphic Design USA) Award in the brand identity category.

Inspired by community input and leadership from the staff and board of the La Crosse Center, Vendi developed a logo, key messaging and visual assets to establish a brand for this exceptional, new facility.

GDUSA has sponsored competitions for 58 years. The awards are considered flagship awards for creative professionals. More than 10,000 entries were submitted across 28 design categories.

The brand identity is inspired by the river, bluffs and vibrant downtown of La Crosse. The color palette, iconography and typography evoke the beautiful natural setting and historic river town in a modern, relevant design.

The award will be shared with the staff of the La Crosse Center at their open house on Wednesday. 

Gov. Tony Evers is scheduled to speak at the open house to celebrate the $42 million La Crosse Center expansion and renovation project. The public is welcome; the open house will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday and continue until 7 p.m. 

