The La Crosse Center renovation and expansion project took a step forward Thursday as a city committee unanimously approved the west concept, sending it on to the Common Council next week.
The Finance and Personnel Committee voted in favor of the concept, which puts the majority of the expansion on the west side of the existing city-owned arena, during its regular meeting. It also approved closing the international business park tax increment district early and gave the developer of the Naval Reserve site some more time to break ground after the project was delayed by administrative processes.
Council member David Marshall liked the size and value of the west concept, referring to a preliminary economic impact study provided by ISG which showed the La Crosse Center would have an about $8.7 million increase in annual impact if the west concept moves forward. ISG’s projections show an estimated net operating income of about $250,000, around $50,000 less than the center averages now.
“It’s a better value,” Marshall said. “It’s a little bit bigger and it uses some very smart space.”
The La Crosse Center Board on Monday recommended the concept, saying it takes advantage of the river view, creates a larger, more versatile ballroom — which will seat up to 720 people — and improve connectivity around the building by adding an additional atrium and pre-function space on the Second Street side and including an option for a connecting hallway on the Front Street side.
Taking expanding into Riverside Park off the table should assuage the public’s concerns, he added.
“That’s no longer something we have to worry about, but taking advantage of the street, which is just used for cars and cars are going to be underneath it, so that’s not going to interfere with anything, is actually a smart use of space,” Marshall said.
His fellow council member Doug Happel agreed, but said he was keeping his eye on the $42 million budget.
“It gives you a nice use of the river, if you will, without going into Riverside Park,” Happel said. “I think it will enhance the entire La Crosse Center.”
However, he emphasized that the La Crosse Center Board should keep the $42 million limit in mind as it considers what the architects call “bolt-ons,” or additional options to build onto the base concept, which will be worked out through the design phase.
“It’s $42 million, not $42 million and one,” Happel said.
According to estimates provided by ISG architects, the base build cost for the west concept will run between $30.6 and $34.4 million, depending on materials, plus $8 million in maintenance.
The decisions on materials, along with decisions on bolt-ons, will be made during the design phase, ISG architect Will Kratt told the committee.
Not only will they discuss things like how large North Hall should be once it’s torn down and replaced, but also they’ll discuss materials on a room-by-room basis and which bolt-ons should be added now, which the the builders should leave space for in future additions, and which are not priorities.
“We don’t want anyone to think these decisions are purely yes or no. They’re not binary and it’s not a zero-sum game,” Kratt said.
There will also be wiggle room in the maintenance budget, which included $2 million for North Hall improvements. With North Hall coming down and being replaced, that frees up those dollars for either different maintenance projects or for adding on the additional features.
Chris Navratil, the vice president of Shamrock Productions — which has put on a trade show in the North Hall each year for 41 years — took advantage of the public hearing to air her concerns about the city tearing down that portion of the building.
Navratil stressed that the North Hall was a revenue-generator for the center and more versatile than an atrium or other space, adding that she was also concerned about her company’s contract to rent out the hall in 2020 and 2021.
While she understood the city was rebuilding the exhibition hall, she was concerned that the city would cut down the size.
“The option to build North Hall back in full is still on the table and will continue to be on the table,” Kratt said.
Marshall encouraged the La Crosse Center Board to keep her concerns in mind.
TID 9
The committee unanimously approved closing the International Business Park TID three years early after it generated just under $20 million in tax increment due to new development.
The closure will give the city, La Crosse County and Western Technical College a small increase in allowable levies for the 2020 tax year. The TID was created in 1999 and is set to terminate in 2022; however, the city’s planning department recommended closing it now to free up additional TID capacity.
Naval Reserve
The committee approved a tweak to its development agreement with Spies Construction, the developer set to turn the former Naval Reserve site into 10 single-family homes.
The change gives the developer until April 1 when the ground is thawed to start construction, pushing it back from Nov. 1, 2018, after it was delayed by waiting for the state to approve the final plat.
The first home is expected to be finished in early fall 2019.
