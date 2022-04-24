La Crosse Center is coming out of the pandemic with a bang

In the coming weeks, fans of college basketball, members of the National Squirrel Association, circus-goers, proud parents of graduates, country music fans and more will be among those gathering at the La Crosse Center.

These are just a handful of the upcoming events being hosted at the La Crosse Center since it completed its $42 million expansion last winter.

The expansion — which added a new ballroom and river overlook, rooftop terrace and an abundance of other facelifts — couldn't have come at a better time, aiding in a comeback from the pandemic, which turned the center dark for months.

But this year is proving to be just a launching pad for the La Crosse Center.

According to La Crosse Center director Art Fahey, the center is hosting about 25 conventions this year and is forecasted to host 36 next year, and nearing 40 for 2024.

"That's a significant jump in what we've seen," Fahey said. "And the reception of that has been fantastic. It's just one of the finest facilities you're going to find in the state of Wisconsin, so it's drawing from all over the place to bring people to us."

The new-and-improved space has allowed the center to pull in new events and, in-turn, new crowds. Fahey said it's drawing attention from groups locally, around the state and region, and even nationally.

"We're starting to see things that are looking at us that had never looked at us before," Fahey said.

This includes events such as WIAA girls state wrestling, which held its first ever tournament at the center this winter, or the state high school robotics competition. The upgraded arena and stage area is also slowly catching the attention of performers and shows, and they've hosted darts tournaments and continue with fan favorites such as the monster truck shows.

While the La Crosse Center has always had an economic impact on the region, that jolt is even stronger now.

The most immediate impact is being felt downtown, Fahey said, where the La Crosse Center serves as a new landmark and a vessel for downtown visitors.

"We release those people downtown for an evening out — that can fill up a lot of different places in the downtown area for shopping and dining and socializing," Fahey said. "They can definitely feel it when we turn them loose like that."

But the impact reaches further around the Coulee Region, too. Hotels get more occupants, and the La Crosse Center tries to promote other activities in the area, such as a tour at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a boat ride, the many hiking and biking trails and more.

"When they come in they're always looking for more than just: What are we going to do tonight?" Fahey said.

Fahey said he expects the impact to extend to the region's workforce as well. The La Crosse Center itself has added five new full-time positions since its expansion, and its part-time staff continues to grow.

But as the center draws more people into town, it's likely to also draw the need for more workers and jobs to other businesses. Not to mention, the center is often hosting conventions and meetings where businesses and groups are working on developing themselves and their employees.

"Because of more people coming into town, the whole idea is that more jobs will be created either with indirect or direct spending going on," Fahey said. "We hope there's some more jobs created."

Literally made in the Coulee Region

While what goes on inside the La Crosse Center is helping grow the region, the work that went into its expansion project was done so with local labor and materials, too.

Senior project manager Peter Linsmeier with Kraus-Anderson, which spearheaded the project, said that 60% of the $42 million for the expansion was spent within 75 miles of the La Crosse Center, which includes labor and materials.

"This is a tax-funded project, so it's important that the dollars get spent in the community, because those dollars then reside in the community and develop other businesses in the community," Linsmeier said.

It's hard to track exactly how many crew members were local, Linsmeier said, but there were an average of 48 people working on site each day during the two-year project.

But the steel used for the expansion was almost as close as you can get. The material was used for a "big portion" of the construction and was sourced just a few blocks from the La Crosse Center at Mannstedt Steel, located on the city's South Side.

"The whole community benefits, not just those that use the La Crosse Center," Linsmeier said.

Local elements were also woven into the design of the renovations.

Fahey said that the Mississippi River was one of the first things officials talked about wanting to incorporate since its in the center's backyard. And just as Green Bay has the Packers and Madison has the capitol and university, the big question was: What is unique to La Crosse?

The natural beauty provided by the Driftless Region, of course.

To pay homage to this, there are natural elements imbedded throughout the center. The carpet throughout the building is intended to look like the wave of a river, and the woodwork in the ballroom has a waterfall effect. Shades of blue are essential the venue's new branding. And one of the most loved new details is the panoramic new overlook of the river.

Other local details include a mosaic from Minneapolis artist Stacia Goodman that depicts a heron soaring over a river and includes designs from traditional Ho-Chunk Nation basketry.

The redesign also paid special attention to the "Zielke Suite," which is named after former Mayor Pat Zielke, the leader who stewarded the La Crosse Center's beginning.

"To bring that heritage in here, it's just something that makes us unique and different from any other community that you go to. And sometimes people are just looking for that little bit of information and uniqueness that's special to La Crosse," Fahey said.

Looking ahead, the La Crosse Center is likely to have an event for everyone.

In May, fans of Riverdance can be in the crowd for its 25th anniversary show. In August, gaming lovers will look forward to Coulee Con. In September, the well-loved Elvis Explosion will return, and in October, Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens will host two shows.

And that's just the beginning.

"The next couple of years are really bright," Fahey said. "We've got a brand new shiny building down here that we're working with, and I just see it growing and growing."

He added, "I think it's something that La Crosse can be very proud of."

