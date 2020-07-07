La Crosse Center loses in-person MOSES conference for 2021, future events unknown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual convention for Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service will be virtual in 2021, officials confirmed on Tuesday, instead of hosting the event in-person at the La Crosse Center.

The organic farming event usually brings in roughly 3,000 people each year from all over the country and world -- the La Crosse Center's largest number of attendees to a multi-day conference.

But due to COVID-19, the group has decided to host things online in February 2021.

"Given the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, our team, board of directors and our community ... agree that it's wise not to gather in person in February," Audrey Alwell, the communications director for MOSES, said.

"That's a tough one," said Brent Smith, chairman of the La Crosse Center Board.

The MOSES convention plans to return to the La Crosse Center for 2022, but the abrupt change to one of its largest events comes at a time of financial uncertainty for the group.