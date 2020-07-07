La Crosse Center loses in-person MOSES conference for 2021, future events unknown

The annual convention for Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service will be virtual in 2021, officials confirmed on Tuesday, instead of hosting the event in-person at the La Crosse Center.
The organic farming event usually brings in roughly 3,000 people each year from all over the country and world -- the La Crosse Center's largest number of attendees to a multi-day conference.
But due to COVID-19, the group has decided to host things online in February 2021.
"Given the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, our team, board of directors and our community ... agree that it's wise not to gather in person in February," Audrey Alwell, the communications director for MOSES, said.
"That's a tough one," said Brent Smith, chairman of the La Crosse Center Board.
The MOSES convention plans to return to the La Crosse Center for 2022, but the abrupt change to one of its largest events comes at a time of financial uncertainty for the group.
At a board meeting on Tuesday, officials with the La Crosse Center reported it has currently lost 61 events due to COVID-19.
For the remainder of 2020, the center has just five events confirmed and four tentative events, and with ongoing spread and spikes in the area, those aren't set in stone either.
"A lot of events for 2020 are really in a bubble, for the ones that are still sitting there," said La Crosse Center director Art Fahey.
The La Crosse Center has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue because of canceled events.
Officials for the La Crosse Center said they are following guidelines from city and county officials on how to operate the facilities throughout the pandemic, closing its doors if city hall does, and following the recommendations that the La Crosse County Health Department puts forth with its Coulee Region COVID-19 Compass.
"The scary part, or the unknown part," Fahey said, "is how this oscillates between different levels."
