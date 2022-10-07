La Crosse Center project wins 2022 Build Wisconsin Award

Kraus Anderson, the construction company for the La Crosse Center expansion and renovation project, received a top award from the Wisconsin Association of General Contractors in Madison.

The BUILD Wisconsin Awards program is open to all AGC of Wisconsin General Contractor and Specialty Contractor Members in good standing.

The awards stand as a testament to each member’s skill, integrity, hard work, ingenuity, and commitment that goes into each commercial construction project. Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges assembled by the AGC of Colorado and were based on four primary criteria: Sustainable Practices, Craftmanship, Innovation and Meeting Difficult Challenges.