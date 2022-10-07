 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse Center project wins 2022 Build Wisconsin Award

  • 0
AGC Award

AGC Award 

Kraus Anderson, the construction company for the La Crosse Center expansion and renovation project, received a top award from the Wisconsin Association of General Contractors in Madison.

The La Crosse Center project won the 2022 Build Wisconsin Award.

The BUILD Wisconsin Awards program is open to all AGC of Wisconsin General Contractor and Specialty Contractor Members in good standing.

The awards stand as a testament to each member’s skill, integrity, hard work, ingenuity, and commitment that goes into each commercial construction project. Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges assembled by the AGC of Colorado and were based on four primary criteria: Sustainable Practices, Craftmanship, Innovation and Meeting Difficult Challenges.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Marriage licenses

The following people have applied for marriage licenses in La Crosse County:

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi man braves desert in his journey to the 2022 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News