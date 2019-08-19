The La Crosse County Board failed to pass a resolution to partially fund renovations for the La Crosse Center after the city of Onalaska unanimously voted against the allocation of funds to the project.
The city of La Crosse requested $100,000 to be paid yearly during the next 20 years from La Crosse County to help fund the $42.5 million La Crosse Center rehabilitation project. The La Crosse County Board planned to include an additional estimated $138,000 funding from a Tax Increment District that was closed in 2018.
The failed attempt to secure funding at the county level for La Crosse Center renovations came after the Onalaska City Council voted unanimously against approving a funding request from La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat for the center’s renovations earlier that week.
"The great majority of the funding comes from the city [of La Crosse] and a smaller amount from the state," said La Crosse Center Board Chairman Brent Smith. "While the funding that would have been from the county or the city [of Onalaska] would have been very helpful, I don't think it's going to impact this project. We're still on time."
Eighteen La Crosse County board members voted in favor of the resolution and seven voted against, but the resolution required two-thirds of the board vote to pass.
Four board members were absent or excused from the vote. The county executive committee passed the resolution seven to one before it was brought to the board.
The city intends to move forward with or without financial help from the county.
Kabat requested $50,000 per year from the city of Onalaska to be paid out over the course of 10 years to assist in in funding the La Crosse Center expansion, citing the financial draw a remodeled center could have on the region.
“I think if Onalaska can spare that kind of money, I would like to see that money be put in our own convention center rather than La Crosse’s,” said Onalaska Alderwoman Boondi Iyer during an Onalaska City Council meeting last week. “I think that would be a better use of Onalaska taxpayers’ money.”
Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen pointed to the lack of collaboration between La Crosse and Onalaska as a main reason for the city council’s unwillingness to appropriate funds for the project.
“I would love to be part of this project; however, we were brought in at the very end just to pay some money,” Chilsen said. “We weren’t included in the planning; we weren’t offered a seat on the board of directors.”
When Kabat requested the money from the Onalaska City Council, he said it was going to benefit city of La Crosse residents in the form of tax relief, Chilsen said.
“Boy, that made it an awful tough sell,” Chilsen said.
Kabat said he hopes the lack of funding from La Crosse County and the city of Onalaska won't cause a tax increase for City of La Crosse residents.
"We know that there is going to be an impact to our property tax levee in order to finance the debt for the center," Kabat said. "What we're doing as a city is we are managing that as aggressively as we can so that the impact is going to be minimal, and hopefully the impact would be just to keep the levee the same so that there wasn't necessarily any increase in people's property tax bill based on the financing for the La Crosse Center."
Kabat said the annual debt payment for the renovations will be roughly $2.3 million, but the changes made with room tax allocation will cover $1 million.
"There are ways that we feel like we can manage that so that amount will be even less," Kabat said, but admitted it's still early in the process and the amount borrowed by the city for the project has not been finalized.
Chilsen said he hopes there is a way for La Crosse and Onalaska to work collaboratively on a deal that would be mutually beneficial for residents of both cities.
“I’m not sure what that is, but maybe we should sit down away from all the lights and cameras and let’s talk about how we’re going to move forward,” Chilsen said. “If we’re not going to move forward on this issue, there’s plenty of other issues that we need to regionalize.”
During the same council meeting, a vote was introduced to direct City Administrator Eric Rindfleisch, Chilsen and appropriate Onalaska staff to negotiate an annexation deal for the Valley View Mall area with the city of La Crosse.
On a roll call vote, the motion was approved unanimously.
