La Crosse chamber CEO resigns to pursue new opportunities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The head of the Greater La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce resigned Friday to pursue other opportunities, according to the chamber board.

Vicki Markussen served as chief executive officer of the La Crosse chamber for six years.

"Vicki was a strong advocate for our local community and took the lead as spokesperson for several key business issues, such as supporting the La Crosse Center renovation and the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chris Butler, chair of the chamber's board.

Markussen also led the chamber through purchasing facility space in the former Associated Bank building, transitioning the chamber to a tiered dues system, developing the first-ever chamber 401k program and leading the chamber during its 150th anniversary in 2018.

A search is underway to find a replacement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.