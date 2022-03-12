La Crosse Chamber Chorale founder returns for joint concert with NDSU Choir

The La Crosse Chamber Chorale will put on a joint concert with the North Dakota State University Choir on Friday, March 18, at 7:30 pm at English Lutheran Church.

NDSU conductor Dr. Jo Ann Miller founded the Chorale in 1986 in La Crosse when she was teaching in the music department at UW-La Crosse.

This is a free/non-ticketed event. There is a suggested donation of $5 per person. This concert is sponsored by Glen Skewes, Dr. James Munn, and Diane Foust (former singers in the original Chamber Chorale).

The NDSU choir will be at English Lutheran on Friday afternoon at 1 pm to rehearse.

Miller discussed the beginnings of the Chorale:

"When I started teaching at UW-L, I was fresh out of my doctoral program. My choirs at UW-L included the Women’s Chorus, the Symphonic Choir, and a jazz choir. I was itching to do the repertoire I had been studying in my graduate work and most of it didn’t fit easily into those choirs. My colleague, Joyce Grill (piano professor at UW-L for many years) was very encouraging when I asked her whether she thought there would be interest in a community choir in La Crosse. She volunteered to be my pianist and off we went!

"We rehearsed for four years at the Pump House, with all singers, program designers, pianists, other instrumentalists, etc. completely volunteer. The Pump House allowed us to rehearse in the space for free as well. It was a real labor of love from all involved. The singers purchased their own music, helped find venues for our performances, handed out programs, and did all the work necessary to perform our concerts. The La Crosse Chamber Chorale was the ensemble that allowed me to grow as a musician, a conductor and a “producer.” Some of the programs we did are still among my favorites. The people who sang with me in those years hold a special place in my heart."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0