La Crosse Chamber Chorale to host "Home for the Holidays" virtual concert

The La Crosse Chamber Chorale will host a free virtual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.
Themed "Home for the Holidays," artistic director Christopher Hathaway will welcome and present the program. The concert will be sponsored by the family of Richard Schroeder in his memory.
Membership in the La Crosse Chamber Chorale is about making music together. Music is great, but singing together makes it better. Virtual concerts are redeﬁning choral singing. They also challenge us in new ways; musically and otherwise.
View online and subscribe to the YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/lacrossechamberchorale for more virtual concert offerings from the Chamber Chorale.
With one concert released and another in the making, here are two stories from members of the La Crosse Chamber Chorale.
Mark Mattison
After not singing together since last February, The La Crosse Chamber Chorale organized a virtual concert; “How Can I Keep From Singing,” to be released in November. Singers were recorded individually, and in small groups singing together. Being high risk, I only did the individual, virtual singing.
The music was sent for me to learn, along with a recorded piano track to sing with. I’m accustomed to practicing chorale music at home, but without a conductor, the phrase entrances and endings were a guess. I had to learn them by singing each song over and over again. After many times through all 4 virtual songs, I felt ready to record.
Recording was done by Sound Strations (which) set me up in their studio to hear the accompaniment over my headphones. In addition to the piano, I also heard the previously recorded chorale members. All I had to do was sing along, adding my voice to theirs through the microphone in front of me. My ﬁrst thought was, this should be easy. Then I realized the recorded group was not perfectly synchronized. Being recorded one at a time, there was no way each individual could interpret every phrase the same. In rehearsal, we try to match the sound of the other singers, but who do I sing with now? Will my dynamics and blending ﬁt in or sound like a mistake? I did my best and hoped it was good enough. Walking out, I just didn’t know.
The concert was well received. The professionals did a great job putting it together. Despite my misgivings, it was good! I listened twice right away, enjoying the sound of everyone doing their best with this new process. I especially liked watching my friends’ faces; missing them in person all this time and ﬁnally being together, even if only in cyberspace.
Anita Allen-Wilson
My December vocal recordings are due in four days. So far preparations have gone well since it’s basically the same process as our November concert.
First, I’m e-mailed copies of the music and a few days later come the recorded piano accompaniments. This time the accompaniment includes Chris Hathaway conducting which is especially helpful with entrances and cut oﬀs. Now I have text and notes to read, and a soundtrack to provide tempo and pitches.
With these resources and my piano at home, I’ve practiced and become fairly comfortable with the music. I’ve also sung more around home and in the car to keep my voice in shape. Now it’s time to record, and it gets trickier.
This concert, “Home for the Holidays” will be recorded at home. David Richardson, our producer, has provided clear and detailed instructions. It sounds easy, but before actually recording there are decisions to be made; where to set up, what to wear and how to arrange the equipment. After some trial runs yesterday, listening with the wrong device, I made some adjustments and am ready as I’ll ever be. My goal is to submit 4 acceptable videos, but wonder how many tries it will take until I’m satisﬁed? My perfectionism could be a curse. Then there will be the tech issue; uploading the videos to a shared Google Drive, which is not my forte. I’m counting on David to walk me through. Time to quit stalling and get this done.
We’ve come to believe the Chamber Chorale is performing “together”, in a new way. We have a common purpose and sing with the memory of blending our voices 9 months ago and doing our best to channel Chris’ direction and nuance. Our sincere hope is that the music inspires our audience at home. That’s what music does. We are honored to be part of the process.
The La Crosse Chamber Chorale is a proud Member of the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities (UFAH). This concert is also supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.