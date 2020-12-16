La Crosse Chamber Chorale to host "Home for the Holidays" virtual concert

Recording was done by Sound Strations (which) set me up in their studio to hear the accompaniment over my headphones. In addition to the piano, I also heard the previously recorded chorale members. All I had to do was sing along, adding my voice to theirs through the microphone in front of me. My ﬁrst thought was, this should be easy. Then I realized the recorded group was not perfectly synchronized. Being recorded one at a time, there was no way each individual could interpret every phrase the same. In rehearsal, we try to match the sound of the other singers, but who do I sing with now? Will my dynamics and blending ﬁt in or sound like a mistake? I did my best and hoped it was good enough. Walking out, I just didn’t know.