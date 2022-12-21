La Crosse Chamber to hold annual meeting, present 2023 awards

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting in March and has named its 2023 award winners.

Art Fahey, who recently retired as La Crosse Center director, will receive the chamber's community service award. Fahey worked at the center for over 30 years, 22 of them as director.

Will Kratt of ISG Design Firm will receive the chamber's volunteer of the year award.

The annual meeting will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 6 at the La Crosse Center. Altra Federal Credit Union is the presenting sponsor.

At the meeting the chamber will highlight 2022 and share a vision for 2023, and present the awards.

The chamber also will present Legacy Awards recognizing businesses celebrating a 25-year, 50-year, 100-year, and 125+ year anniversaries.

For more information and to register visit lacrossechamber.com.

