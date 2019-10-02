{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse Chef Adrian Lipscombe will be returning to the James Beard House in New York City to celebrate the history and culinary culture across the South and Midwest, highlighting the cooking traditions and ingredients of both areas.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Oct. 10, and the menu will be announced.

Lipscombe owns and operates the Uptowne Café & Bakery in La Crosse, and hosted a dinner earlier this year in celebration of Juneteenth.

This year's event will feature a chef's line-up including Therese Nelson, Top Chef Junior semifinalist Rahanna Bisseret Martinez and Monica O'Connell, owner of Curtis & Cake in Fort Atkinson, Wis.

