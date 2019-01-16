Love is on the brain at the Children's Museum, where a new exhibit has brought the spirit of Valentine's Day to life a few weeks early.
“XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness” will debut to museum members Friday evening and the general public Saturday morning, remaining on display through May. Themed on compassion, kindness, inclusion and respect, the 11- feature exhibit offers youth — and adults — a chance to express their emotions, connect with others and create a wave of positivity in the community and beyond.
“Helping local families have meaningful conversations and share in interactive experiences about feelings, love and inclusion in a safe and positive setting like the Children's Museum can strengthen our community's cohesiveness," said Anne Snow, executive director of the Children's Museum. “We are hopeful about this exhibit’s opportunity to encourage positive experiences and conversations about love and forgiveness as transformative forces in our region and the world.”
Created by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and last on display at the Minneapolis Children's Museum, the traveling exhibit draws on research from the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence which shows students with a greater level of emotional intelligence and empathy are better able to focus in the classroom and facilitate healthy conflict resolution.
While the Children's Museum demographic is age 10 and under, the display will likely appeal to all ages, says exhibit and group coordinator Hannah Siech.
"I think we're all in need a good reminder about love and forgiveness in our lives," Siech said.
Through empathy blocks, each depicting a quadrant of a face, children can explore different facial expressions and identify how the features of individuals of different ages, races and ethnicities are different or alike. They can also become part of a massive projected mosaic of faces, capturing their own visage in a photo booth to be added to the digital compilation. The pixels rotate through the faces of every person who has posed for the camera since the exhibit's creation.
Artistic kids will find a creative outlet making cards and keepsake boxes with a die-cutter and colored pencils, and drawing the silhouette of a partner or friend using light boxes. Several activities involve paper and pen, including the Response Wall, for which participants can post their answers to the questions "How has someone been kind to you?" or "What do you do when you feel mad?" Personal notes and drawings can be run through a Tokens of Love machine, which, with the pull of the lever, forms the paper into a springy coil to be sealed in an envelope and passed on to a parent or pal.
The Tone Phones offer a look at how voice is perceived by others, with angry tones and excited tones morphing into different shapes. At the Holding Hands station, kids stand several feet apart, placing their palms on a button to their side. When pressed simultaneously, the buttons reveal an inspirational quote on a screen, such as Helen Keller's "Alone we can do so little. Together we can do so much."
"It only works with two people — I think that's really cool," Siech said of the display. "People are going to create something together."
For those having a bad day, the Release the Negative station offers a healthy release for the blues. After jotting down or sketching what makes them mad or sad, participants can run their sheet through a shredder, the contents of which will be added by staff to a wall of clear capsules to create a massive, colorful work of art.
"We're turning those negative feelings into something beautiful," Siech said.
Museum visitors are invited to draw a smiley face to add to the Share a Smile tree on display, and participate in Kind Kids events with love and forgiveness themed stories and crafts from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays, beginning Feb. 3. The Museum will also celebrate national “I Want to Make You Happy Day” from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, with "happy inducing" activities.
"XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness" will be open during regular museum hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and is included with $7.50 admission.
