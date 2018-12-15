As Dan Jackson, Ella Shively and Linnea Thomas trek down the looping path in the wildlife refuge area on Goose Island, they pause at the sound of every call, the flash of every wing. They are on a mission to identify and count every bird they hear and see.
Jackson, an IT director for LB White, lets out a series of harsh, punctuated hisses from between his teeth. The sound mimics the warning small birds use to signal danger, effectively drawing other birds from their hiding places to see if there’s trouble, he explains.
A chickadee pops into view seconds later — the first they’ve spotted down this path. Shively, a sophomore at Northland College studying fisheries and wildlife, adds another notch next to the “chickadee” category on her clipboard.
The record they're creating is part of the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas bird count, one of the longest running citizen science projects in the world, which tallies the number and types of birds seen in one day.
Jackson has been out since 4:30 a.m. for Saturday's count. Shively and Thomas joined him at dawn along the Upper Mississippi, where a white glint in the distance revealed a bald eagle roosting on the opposite shore. They’ve also been to the wooded area by the bird feeder at the southern end of the park where nuthatches, sparrows and downy woodpeckers have learned to follow people and beg for seeds.
However, owls are what Shively and Thomas really want to see today.
They have already struck out at the trailhead lined with white pines, where barred owls like to hide from “crows that harass them.” A few promising shadows in the shape of an owl turn out to be leaves clumped together by moth tents.
Owls hunt crows at night and crows gang up on owls to drive them away during the day, so “they’re sworn enemies,” Jackson explains.
The idea for the Christmas bird count came from the Christmas side hunt, when hunters in the late 19th century went out on Christmas Day to see who could bag the most birds. Ornithologist Frank Chapman, an officer in the newly formed Audubon Society, adjusted the holiday tradition by counting birds rather than killing them. And so the Christmas bird count was born.
That first year, 25 locations across the United States and Canada, including North Freedom, Wis., in Sauk County, counted 89 bird species.
Since then, annual bird counts have taken in the 10 days before and after Christmas, and spread to locations through the United States, Canada, and parts of Central and South America.
This year, about 70 to 80 La Crosse area volunteers signed up take part in the 119th Christmas bird count, said Jackson, the local count organizer. It’s the 54th bird count for La Crosse, which has been taking part since 1965.
The volunteers are split into teams and assigned to one of 28 sections within a 15-mile radius of the La Crosse courthouse to prevent double counting. New birders are paired with more experienced ones to avoid inaccurate identifications.
Jackson said he assigned his team to Goose Island because he’s familiar with the birds there.
In the time since he started birdwatching, Jackson said, he has observed changes in local bird populations and species. The evening grosbeak, a chunky yellow and black finch, is no longer spotted in La Crosse this time of year, though they were common 20 years ago, Jackson said. “We’re not sure why their range has shrunk, but unless you're in the north of Wisconsin, you won’t see them.”
That’s why species type, population size and winter range data gleaned from the Christmas bird count is so valuable, Jackson said. “It’s being repeated in the same locations year after year after year.”
This year, a ruby-crowned kinglet took the cake as Jackson’s best bird of the day.
“This’ll be the second time it’s been seen on a count,” Jackson said. He said he's certain it was a ruby-crowned kinglet, which usually migrates south for the winter, because of the white circles around its eyes and the distinctive white bars running along its wing.
It’s half past 11 and the Goose Island birders have seen 28 species and more than 300 birds since they've started, but only Jackson has seen owls.
After Thomas leaves, Jackson and Shively continue down the path to a large pine by some water. After a moment, Shively points to a blur of wings as a mostly white figure swoops out from the pine tree.
It peers down on Shively through black half-moon eyes. She looks back at it through her binoculars.
And she adds a new notch to her clipboard.
