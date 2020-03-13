La Crosse church to host speaker on 'Strengthening the Marriage Covenant'

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
The Living Word Christian Church is scheduled to host Mark T. Barclay to speak on ‘Strengthening the Marriage Covenant.” at 6:30 p.m. March 14 and 9 a.m. March 15 onsite at 2015 Ward Ave., La Crosse.
Childcare will be provided at both events. For more information, visit lwcclax.com or call 608-787-5922.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today