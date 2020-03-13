You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse church to host speaker on 'Strengthening the Marriage Covenant'
The Living Word Christian Church is scheduled to host Mark T. Barclay to speak on ‘Strengthening the Marriage Covenant.” at 6:30 p.m. March 14 and 9 a.m. March 15 onsite at 2015 Ward Ave., La Crosse.

Childcare will be provided at both events. For more information, visit lwcclax.com or call 608-787-5922.

