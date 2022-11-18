La Crosse city and county permits:
3 Rivers Sign LLC - DBA Highway, 530 Lang Drive, sign, $9,945.
David Belluck, 2515 Smith Valley Road, alteration, $21,323.
3629 Mormon Coulee Road, 3629 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $900.
Trischool Enterprises LLC, 322 Fourth St. S., demolition.
Jerry Chrisinger, 122 27th St. S., roof, $9,360.
Michael Gazeley, 2627 King St., roof, $15,140.
Ryan Sturgis, 2636 15th St. S., roof, $12,000.
David Karl, 4535 El Camino Real Drive, roof, $18,000.
Ronald and Angela Schlicht, 4505 El Camino Real Drive, roof, $40,000.
Mary Larson, 224 Ninth St. S., fence, $700.
Samuel and Peggy Bernhardt, N7104 County Road DE, shoreland structure.
J. Mathison Properties LLC, 1731 La Fond Ave., deck, $3,000.
Brad Solberg, N5812 Lakeview Court E., addition, $50,035.
Jed and Kelly Olson, 3401 Farnam St., accessory building, $40,000.
Benjamin and Melinda Towne, W6674 Reef Road, alterations, $4,700.
Clements Family Inc., County Road OA, utility structure, $10,000.
Nate Knapp, W6036 Ruth Lane, addition, $50,000.
Jacob Pederson and Marissa Hoeft, W7543 County Road ZB, addition, $250,000.
