 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse city and county permits

  • 0

La Crosse city and county permits:

City of La Crosse

3 Rivers Sign LLC - DBA Highway, 530 Lang Drive, sign, $9,945.

David Belluck, 2515 Smith Valley Road, alteration, $21,323.

3629 Mormon Coulee Road, 3629 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $900.

Trischool Enterprises LLC, 322 Fourth St. S., demolition.

Jerry Chrisinger, 122 27th St. S., roof, $9,360.

Michael Gazeley, 2627 King St., roof, $15,140.

Ryan Sturgis, 2636 15th St. S., roof, $12,000.

David Karl, 4535 El Camino Real Drive, roof, $18,000.

Ronald and Angela Schlicht, 4505 El Camino Real Drive, roof, $40,000.

People are also reading…

Mary Larson, 224 Ninth St. S., fence, $700.

La Crosse County

Samuel and Peggy Bernhardt, N7104 County Road DE, shoreland structure.

J. Mathison Properties LLC, 1731 La Fond Ave., deck, $3,000.

Brad Solberg, N5812 Lakeview Court E., addition, $50,035.

Jed and Kelly Olson, 3401 Farnam St., accessory building, $40,000.

Benjamin and Melinda Towne, W6674 Reef Road, alterations, $4,700.

Clements Family Inc., County Road OA, utility structure, $10,000.

Nate Knapp, W6036 Ruth Lane, addition, $50,000.

Jacob Pederson and Marissa Hoeft, W7543 County Road ZB, addition, $250,000.

Whether you forget or are trying to save a buck, there are consequences to not replacing certain worn out items in your home. Here are some items you should replace frequently. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Here are a few tips you should follow before you have to deal with the cost of expensive home repairs from frozen pipes.

When things go wrong in your home, it can be daunting and stressful. Here’s expert advice on how to handle common household headaches.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

AOC chimes in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster debacle, encourages fans to demand DOJ intervene

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News