La Crosse city and county permits

City of La CrosseBenjamin Wuensch, 1315 Market St., roof, $11,300.
Mary Gander, 1320 Main St., alteration, $5,700.
Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 815 10th St. S., alteration, $380,000.
Rick Jeric, 212 Zephyr Circle, fence, $2,000.
Property Logic LLC, 2967 Airport Road, alteration, $100.
Elizabeth Tischer Irrevocable Trust, 3019 Denton St., garage, $18,068.
Matthew Swank, 1516 Johnson St., solar panel, $36,128.
Matthew Swank, 1516 JohnsonSt., alteration, $36,128.
Telma Balderas, 433 19th St. S., fence, $3,200.
Brian Teneyck, 1923 Mississippi St., shed, $2,000.
Jeffery Scheel, 521 15th St. S., roof, $2,000.
City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., demolition.
Benjamin & Samantha Kramer, 1927 21st Terrace S., fence, $2,336.
Michael and Amanda Witzke, 5145 County Road MM, roof, $10,494.
George and Connie Mumau, 4760 Southfield Green, roof, $9,922.
Sign Pro, 2612 South Ave., sign, $2,700.
Nancy Hanson, 2222 Barlow St., alteration, $3,500.
Patty Hoffsommer, 2317State St., alteration, $12,750.
Chileda Institute Inc, 3716 Mormon Coulee Road, addition, $2,000,000.
Judy Kirkpatrick, 1835 Ohlsun Court, fence, $3,518.
NRE Properties LLC, 2425 16th St. S., sign, $662.
Jason Mayer, 4670 Brickyard Lane, solar panel, $32,306.
Michele Trietley, 4325 Mariah Drive N., addition, $44,448.
Moser Rentals LLC, 721 West Ave. S., alteration, $5,000.
Bluffview Development Group, 1007 26th St. S., fence, $300.
Robert Burg, 700 Monitor St., sign, $900.
Reynolds Appell, 2202 Farnam St., garage, $30,000.
Metz Baking Inc.,334 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $113,635.
Bryan Hooyman Trust Fund, 4215 Fairway St., roof, $15,359.
Gundersen Health, 1827 Sims Place, sign, $24,000.
BJJ Properties II LLC, 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $30,500.
Galaxy Nail and Skin Care, 922 Johnson St., demolition.
Wisconsin Airport Warehouse LLC, 3235 Airport Road, parking lot, $150,000.
Citizens Community Federal National Association, 141 Seventh St. S., solar panel, $43,689.
Hy-Vee Inc, 4180 State Road 16, sign, $6,200.
La Crosse CountyAndrew andJaime Paugh, N5866 Walden Court, solar panel, $26,812.
Dennis and Sharon Krumenauer, W6244 Valley Place, solar panel, $1,707.
Wade and Lynne Wilson, N7296 Eagle Road, solar panel, $29,928.
Hegenbarth Development LLC, W5947 County Road OS, sign.
Paul Schwarz, W3279 Old Highway 16, accessory building, $175,000.
W&G Strupp Real Estate LLC, N6172 County Road XX, industrial building, $280,000.
Terry Houlihan Revocable Trust, N3733 Peters Road, solar panel, $31,173.
Paul Stry Foundation Inc., W5866 Coulee Springs Lane, utility shoreland structure, $350,000.
Town of Medary, N3393 Smith Valley Road, accessory building, $84,000.
Samuel and Peggy Bernhardt, N7104 County Road DE, shoreland structure.
COLLECTION: Good morning photos of the day
Saturday ... in the park, definitely not the 4th of July
Strolling swans
Eagle watch
First robin of spring?
Opossum passing by
Eagles at sundset
Snowy skyline
Towering
Spring rain drop
The end of ice fishing season
Arcadia flyer
Bridge sunset
A foggy morning hello
End of ice fishing is a drag
Spring snow
HARBORMASTER CAPPED
Hitting the open water
Bikes for everyone
Helping our neighbors
HyVee work continues
PICTURE OF THE DAY
PICTURE OF THE DAY: Spring migration
A tradition unlike any other...
Feeling squirrelly
Elm tree flowers
Sitting on the dock of the bay
A holiday hunt
Colorful sunset
A nice day for a walk
A beautiful sunset
Tulip blooms
Sunrise in the neighborhood
A great day for reflection
Enjoying the breeze
Right on the river
Morning visitor
Beautiful blossoms
A patriotic pair
A trip to the Capitol
Misty Mississippi
Mallard on the march
A balancing act
Apple blossoms
Flowering Crab trees
River overflow
Flag Day next week
Ready to go for a spin
Riverside sunset
Doggone beautiful
The cat-bird seat
La Crosse River at Veterans Memorial Park
bike bridge in Riverside Park
French Island fiery sunset
Cass Street Bridge from Riverside Park
End of the Day
Holding it together
A flower named Sue
Hanging out at Goose Island
Beautiful day
Riding in style
On parade at Catfish Days
A sun-dappled cemetery lane
Pecking away
Bunny meets world
Cranes by the creek
River at Veterans Memorial Park
Fingers in the fog
Dragonfly on the line
Breakfast at the birdhouse
Spreading her wings
Relaxing in the park
A view from the stage
The Quenten Brown Band
Rocking out in Arcadia
Viceroy butterfly
Dog or lion?
Pure Water Days, Chippewa Falls
Visiting in style
Pedaling is for the birds
Working on the new Fire House
Dockwork
Hurling in the park
Swimming swans
Hibiscus bloom
'The Remainders' rock the stage
Land of milk and honey?
French Island dining
Anything for a free meal
A babbling creek
Finches munch on cones
Stunning sunset
Pucker up
Chowing down
