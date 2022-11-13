 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse city and county permits

City of La CrosseBenjamin Wuensch, 1315 Market St., roof, $11,300.

Mary Gander, 1320 Main St., alteration, $5,700.

Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 815 10th St. S., alteration, $380,000.

Rick Jeric, 212 Zephyr Circle, fence, $2,000.

Property Logic LLC, 2967 Airport Road, alteration, $100.

Elizabeth Tischer Irrevocable Trust, 3019 Denton St., garage, $18,068.

Matthew Swank, 1516 Johnson St., solar panel, $36,128.

Matthew Swank, 1516 JohnsonSt., alteration, $36,128.

Telma Balderas, 433 19th St. S., fence, $3,200.

Brian Teneyck, 1923 Mississippi St., shed, $2,000.

Jeffery Scheel, 521 15th St. S., roof, $2,000.

City of La Crosse, 400 La Crosse St., demolition.

Benjamin & Samantha Kramer, 1927 21st Terrace S., fence, $2,336.

Michael and Amanda Witzke, 5145 County Road MM, roof, $10,494.

George and Connie Mumau, 4760 Southfield Green, roof, $9,922.

Sign Pro, 2612 South Ave., sign, $2,700.

Nancy Hanson, 2222 Barlow St., alteration, $3,500.

Patty Hoffsommer, 2317State St., alteration, $12,750.

Chileda Institute Inc, 3716 Mormon Coulee Road, addition, $2,000,000.

Judy Kirkpatrick, 1835 Ohlsun Court, fence, $3,518.

NRE Properties LLC, 2425 16th St. S., sign, $662.

Jason Mayer, 4670 Brickyard Lane, solar panel, $32,306.

Michele Trietley, 4325 Mariah Drive N., addition, $44,448.

Moser Rentals LLC, 721 West Ave. S., alteration, $5,000.

Bluffview Development Group, 1007 26th St. S., fence, $300.

Robert Burg, 700 Monitor St., sign, $900.

Reynolds Appell, 2202 Farnam St., garage, $30,000.

Metz Baking Inc.,334 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $113,635.

Bryan Hooyman Trust Fund, 4215 Fairway St., roof, $15,359.

Gundersen Health, 1827 Sims Place, sign, $24,000.

BJJ Properties II LLC, 4127 Mormon Coulee Court, sign, $30,500.

Galaxy Nail and Skin Care, 922 Johnson St., demolition.

Wisconsin Airport Warehouse LLC, 3235 Airport Road, parking lot, $150,000.

Citizens Community Federal National Association, 141 Seventh St. S., solar panel, $43,689.

Hy-Vee Inc, 4180 State Road 16, sign, $6,200.

La Crosse CountyAndrew andJaime Paugh, N5866 Walden Court, solar panel, $26,812.

Dennis and Sharon Krumenauer, W6244 Valley Place, solar panel, $1,707.

Wade and Lynne Wilson, N7296 Eagle Road, solar panel, $29,928.

Hegenbarth Development LLC, W5947 County Road OS, sign.

Paul Schwarz, W3279 Old Highway 16, accessory building, $175,000.

W&G Strupp Real Estate LLC, N6172 County Road XX, industrial building, $280,000.

Terry Houlihan Revocable Trust, N3733 Peters Road, solar panel, $31,173.

Paul Stry Foundation Inc., W5866 Coulee Springs Lane, utility shoreland structure, $350,000.

Town of Medary, N3393 Smith Valley Road, accessory building, $84,000.

Samuel and Peggy Bernhardt, N7104 County Road DE, shoreland structure.

