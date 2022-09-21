La Crosse City Clerk: Absentee ballots being mailed for November 8 election

Absentee ballots for the November 8 General Election are being mailed to electors who have a request on file.

La Crosse City Clerk Nikki M. Elsen said voters should read the instructions with their ballot as the methods to return them have changed.

Absentee ballots must be returned either by mail or in person to the clerk; you may not use the drop box outside of La Crosse City Hall.

You may only return your own ballot; you are not allowed to return another voter’s ballot regardless of relationship, Elsen said. There is an exception if you are returning the ballot on behalf of a disabled voter.

Be sure your absentee ballot certificate envelope is properly signed by voter and witnessed (signature and address) before returning. If any of the required information is missing, your ballot will not be counted. Ballots must be received on or before Election Day (November 8) to be counted.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office with questions 608-789-7510 or elections@cityoflacrosse.org.