La Crosse Common Council District 5 candidate Samuel Grenier has withdrawn from the race to represent the area around University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, saying he will be moving out of the district.
Grenier said Friday he will be moving outside of the district this summer and will unexpectedly be living outside of the district for the rest of his time at UW-L. However, he will remain on the ballot because the paperwork was already filed.
That leaves incumbent council member Justice Weaver the only one in the race to represent La Crosse students.
