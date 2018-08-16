The city of La Crosse is taking a look at security at three city facilities, including City Hall.
The city has asked Ted Hayes, senior risk manager for M3 insurance, to assess security at La Crosse City Hall, as well as the South Side and Black River Beach community centers. Hayes met with council members Thursday afternoon to get their input on security concerns.
“We’re just taking a look at our facility and trying to understand: Are we doing the right things or do we have some things we’re doing wrong,” said parks director Steve Carlyon, whose department oversees the city facilities. “Right now the contractor is just gathering information.”
The assessment will include analysis of the security of assets and protection of people in the buildings, from an outside, unbiased consultant.
Council member Jessica Olson raised concerns that tightening security would drive people away from the buildings, damaging the city’s efforts to improve public engagement and civic involvement.
“This should be a place where everyone feels welcome. Everyone owns this building and everyone has a right to respectfully engage with everybody who works here, because those people are our bosses,” Olson said.
Olson stressed that it was important for visitors to City Hall not feel disrespected and distrusted, especially as council members and city officials ask the public to put its trust in them to govern the city.
She added that while she respects the work Hayes has been hired to do, she would oppose any changes that would damage the openness of City Hall.
“There’s always going to be one or two that go over the line, that behave inappropriately, that do the wrong thing, but I’m not going to treat everybody like a criminal. That just does not sit well with me,” Olson said.
Because he’s at the beginning of the project, Hayes said, he doesn’t have any recommended changes yet, but he said he takes into account members of the public while preparing his assessment.
“When I development my recommendations and write my report, I do it from the standpoint that I’m doing this to protect not only the employees, but also to protect the public,” Hayes said.
