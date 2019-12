City Hall is hosting a Food Drive and Door Decorating contest during regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4-20 at 400 La Crosse St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The various departments have already decorated their doors, and to cast your vote simply bring in nonperishable food items and place them in the box by your favorite door.

The door with the most food donations will win, and all donations will be given to a local food pantry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.