La Crosse's Parks Department is encouraging residents to mulch yard leaves in a citywide sustainability initiative.

According to a city press release, when leaves are shredded, it makes it easier for worms to break them down and return nutrients to the soil. After a few years of mulching, there will be a significant decrease in weeds. This is because the small leaf pieces that fall into the bare spaces between the grass provide excellent insulation for delicate plants and insects over the winter. This will result in a healthier and weed-free yard come springtime, the city says.

The city encourages participants to advocate for the practice by registering for a “Leaf It” yard sign. They are available at City Hall, 400 La Crosse St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St. There is a limited supply of signs available.

To mulch leaves, set the mower height to about three inches and mow over dry leaves. You may need to go over them more than once until they are about the size of a dime. Be sure they are evenly spread and grass blades can be seen poking through. If the mulch layer is too thick, sprinkle some in garden beds, around flowers, or even in potted plants.