City officials are hoping a new proposal to adjust zoning laws will bring a little balance to the numbers of owner-occupied versus rental single-family homes in La Crosse. However, some remain skeptical that the city’s efforts will bear fruit.
City planner Jason Gilman has been meeting with stakeholders, including neighborhood associations, landlords and city staff, to talk about a proposal to change the definition of “family” in certain zoning districts to limit the number of unrelated people living in a home, changing it to two from three. A similar ordinance change in Madison had some success in slowing rental conversions.
“We’re looking at a variety of different solutions, but we wanted to at least float this idea by the associations to see if that’s something they want to try here,” Gilman said.
Simply put, what the change would do is forbid more than three unrelated people from living in single-family homes in areas where there’s a large number of rentals compared to owner-occupied homes, in the hopes of stemming the tide of rental conversions.
“In university cities where there’s a lot of pressure that homes that are purchased for rent by the room, the occupancy definition can have an impact for cash flow as investment properties,” Gilman said.
The city of La Crosse is no stranger to struggles with the conversion of single-family homes to rentals. In 2013, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat backed a moratorium on such conversions while the city took six months to figure out new regulations for rentals.
Since that time, the Legislature has enacted several bills that limit local governments’ ability to regulate rentals, and the city has repealed many of those 2013 regulations. Meanwhile, the number of conversions keeps growing.
“Some of it is pretty dramatic; just in the last few years you’re seeing hundreds of housing units go from owner-occupied to rental,” Kabat said.
According to data collected by the University of Wisconsin Extension, the numbers of owner-occupied homes dropped by 868 from 2013 to 2016.
The Grandview Emerson and Weigent-Hogan neighborhoods, which is where Gilman is looking for interest in the policy, saw 97 and 163 single-family homes converted to rentals, respectively.
“The idea would be whether or not this policy would be effective in tipping the balance a little bit to retain at least 50 percent owner occupied in GENA and Weigent-Hogan,” Gilman said.
Finding a better balance has been in the city’s comprehensive plan for decades.
“It’s been shown in planning studies and reports that neighborhoods tend to function better when you have a mix of owner-occupied and rental,” Gilman said.
On the other hand, when that becomes tilted too far one way or the other, neighborhoods start to run into challenges, the mayor said.
“Houses that were intended for a single family that all of a sudden have multiple unrelated folks with vehicles and conflicts with parking and all those other issues that go along with it,” Kabat said.
At issue for the city is that rented single-family homes, on average, are valued less than homes that are owner-occupied.
“That can be a significant value loss and basically it’s pushing the tax burden on owner occupied and other classifications,” Gilman said.
The city already struggles with housing, city officials say.
“We’ve got a couple of challenges here. It’s the high percentage of rental properties. It’s floodplain issues, the age of our housing stock. All of that kind of comes into play,” Kabat said.
The increase in conversions put extra stress on the housing market, Gilman said, with the unusually high rental rate blocking young people from getting into homeownership and building equity.
The lack of housing isn’t good for the city’s economic development either, he said, making it more difficult for business to attract workers.
“When they attract labor, people are not finding housing,” Gilman said.
That’s not to say rentals are all bad, he emphasized. That’s why he’s only suggesting it for certain areas, rather than citywide.
Council member Jessica Olson, a local landlord and member of the Apartment Association of the La Crosse Area, can see what Gilman hopes to accomplish, but is skeptical that the proposed ordinance change is practical.
“There are all kinds of gray things that I think are very difficult. I question whether we’re already passed the point where we can really regulate those anymore,” Olson said.
Defining a family can be hard, especially as social trends move away from what people think of as a traditional family unit — a husband, wife and two children.
“You can have a boyfriend and girlfriend, or a boyfriend and girlfriend with kids who rent a house and raise a family,” Olson said.
Enforcement would be incredibly difficult, particularly when it comes to proving occupancy and whether people are related.
“This doesn’t change demand,” Olson said.
In her experience, as a landlord to about 150 tenants, students still want to live in single-family homes.
“I had huge, huge requests for single-family homes. That’s simply a trend. The market decides what it wants,” Olson said.
That extends to the housing market as well. While it would be great to see people invest in renovating older homes for single families, she said, the economics of the situation might not be practical.
“We’ve got a lot of old property in this town, too. In some cases, when a house gets to a certain age and certain condition, it’s just no longer a good investment for a homeowner to stick tens of thousands of dollars into it,” Olson said.
But in the competitive rental market, it might make sense to renovate a house and rent it by the room to start bringing in an income right away.
“There are a lot of people who invest in rental property who take care of it, because that generates your income,” she said.
Olson said she understands not wanting student housing to permeate into family housing neighborhoods, but said the city should be careful of discriminating against students.
“When those houses were built, the university was tiny. Who could foresee 50 years into the future what an economic powerhouse the university was going to be and the number of students it was going to bring in?” Olson said.
The city should welcome students living off-campus, especially in the area between the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Western Technical College, she said.
The mayor isn’t against student housing areas sticking with students. In fact, he’d like to see new building that would house larger numbers of students take over some of the older buildings.
“What we’d like to see again is newer housing stock in a higher density, especially close to campus where more of the student population could reside. Then that would ideally take pressure off the neighborhoods that are either immediately adjacent or just in close proximity, where you’ve got homes being converted from single-family homes to student rentals,” Kabat said.
Kabat and Gilman agreed that enforcement and the markets would be a challenge as they move forward.
“That’s one of the cautions. We want to make sure at the end of this, we’ve got an ordinance that is enforceable,” Kabat said.
However, in Madison, the city paired the ordinance change with a detailed inventory of housing stock, including owner-occupied and rentals and grandfathered in the rentals that had more than three unrelated people living in them, granting them legal non-conforming status.
That transparency, the threat of losing that legal non-confirming status and neighborhood pressure contributed to the program’s success in getting perspective landlords to follow the city ordinance in Madison, Gilman said.
“It’s not as lucrative, so they start to look elsewhere if they want to make that type of investment in rental property,” he said.
The planning department and mayor are discussing the possibility of some sort of financial incentive to encourage people to convert rentals back into owner-occupied homes.
“I don’t know where we go from here, but obviously it’s an issue that’s still very important to the city and very important to our neighborhoods, so we are going to try, within our limited authority, ways to slow down that conversion and ultimately, if we would have an incentive program, we could see some conversions going back,” Kabat said.
Gilman acknowledged that the idea wasn’t ready for council action, but said he’s hoping to get some feedback on whether the change is something La Crosse should pursue.
“That’s why I’m taking it to the neighborhood associations, so the public can decide if this is something they’re interested in pushing for,” Gilman said.
