La Crosse clerk, Evers sued by fired poll worker over mask mandate

The complaint said that Newman also asked Lehrke if he could remain as an election observer instead of a poll worker and requested alternative personal protective equipment, but she still insisted he leave the polling place.

After much back and forth, according to the complaint, Lehrke also said Newman could not work in any future election.

The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 17 in La Crosse County, and an official court date has not yet been set, though on Monday the case was assigned to Judge Todd Bjerke, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.

The plaintiff and his lawyers are requesting that the court declares Gov. Evers's Executive Order No. 82 and Emergency Order No. 2, which declared a public health emergency and ordered statewide masks, unlawful and to prevent him from issuing future orders, and reverse Lehrke's enforcement of the orders.