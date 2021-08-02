La Crosse climate report: July was wetter than normal, colder than June

La Crosse experienced a slightly warmer and wetter July than normal, according to a monthly climate report from the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse.

The report shows that last month had above-average precipitation, continuing a wetter summer trend, and slightly warmer temperatures — though not the warmest of the season.

La Crosse saw an average temperature for July 2021 of 75.4 degrees, as measured at the La Crosse Regional Airport, which was just slightly above the 75 degree average.

Despite this slight increase, July was actually colder than the month of June this year, one of less than a dozen times that has happened since the 1870s.

July, usually the hottest month of the year, was 1.2 degrees colder than June. The last time this happened was in 2014, and the largest difference between the summer months was recorded in 1971 with July 3.6 degrees colder than June that year.

The hottest day of July 2021 was recorded at 95 degrees and the coldest day at 53 degrees. The temperature fell below 65 degrees on a total of 14 days last month.