You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse closes all three city pools for summer 2020
0 comments
breaking top story

La Crosse closes all three city pools for summer 2020

From the Here's our latest reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic in La Crosse and beyond series

All three La Crosse city pools will be closed for the summer due to concerns about the COVID-19 outbreaks.

The North Side Community, Veterans Memorial and Erickson Pools will all be closed for the summer, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced on Thursday.

"The level of public congregation that takes place at municipal swimming pools and the number of staff required to operate our three facilities creates an environment with a multitude of safety concerns," the department wrote in its announcement.

Splash pads and beaches are being prepared to open for summer, if it's deemed safe to do so.

Jay Odegaard

Jay Odegaard, Director of La Crosse Parks, Forestry and Recreation

Earlier in the week, the department reported that it was extremely low on staffing for the pools, having hired just about 20 lifeguards for the season. Usually, they have about 70.

Parks director Jay Odegaard also said earlier in the week that even with the low number of lifeguards, he was concerned about the safety risks they would have.

"If you have to go into lifesaving mode, are you performing CPR?," he said. "Are your guards going to feel safe? What happens if a positive case comes out of one of the swimming pools?"

Whether the city's other roughly 50 summer programs will operate as usual is still unknown, but all of its park green spaces, boat launches and hiking and biking trails remain open.

+25 From Tribune files: Wildlife in the La Crosse River marsh
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News