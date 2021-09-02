La Crosse Co. Redistricting Committee asks to see more drafts of maps with 30 supervisors

Commissioners largely weighed whether a more equal population distribution among districts, less voter confusion or coterminous boundaries were more important when choosing a map.

Several officials showed support for bumping the amount of districts up to 30, saying that it divided the population in the most even ways across all districts.

Officials have identified that ensuring the city of La Crosse can remain coterminous with the new county maps is important, though not necessary, for several reasons. In order to do this with 29 districts, though, staff outlined that each county supervisor district within the city would represent slightly fewer people, a difference between 4,052 and 4,257 residents to be exact. With 30 districts, the population would be spread out a bit more to instead place about 4,006 residents in the districts outside of the city of La Crosse.

"It is fair to say that the 30 map gets closer in the terms of representation, which to me is our first guiding principal, one person one vote, in that every one person has the same weight of vote within the population," said commissioner Tara Johnson.

"There is a difference," Johnson said, saying that the 205-person representation gap was "significant."

