La Crosse Co. Redistricting Committee asks to see more drafts of maps with 30 supervisors

After seeing four options for tentative redistricting maps, the La Crosse County Redistricting Committee has asked staff to see more options for an option that increases the amount of supervisors by one.
The committee bypassed choosing one map at its meeting Thursday evening after weighing whether it was possible to increase the amount of supervisors and align with existing municipal boundaries better. A decision on what map to move forward with will be made next week.
La Crosse County staff received the updated 2020 census data on Aug. 16, from which it was able to create four new maps for officials to review and eventually choose as its roadmap for the remaining redistricting process. The new drawings largely don't make any big, sweeping changes, but one of them did include an option to add a new district and increase the amount of supervisors from 29 to 30.
In that map, districts in the southwest part of the county, near the town of Shelby and city of La Crosse would be shifted the most to make room for a 30th district.
The other three maps staff presented maintained the existing 29 districts, but moved boundaries around to account for population growth and loss. One of these maps also prioritized coterminous districts — or districts whose boundaries aligned with existing ones, such as county supervisor districts aligning with the boundaries of a municipality or with a city council district.
Commissioners largely weighed whether a more equal population distribution among districts, less voter confusion or coterminous boundaries were more important when choosing a map.
Several officials showed support for bumping the amount of districts up to 30, saying that it divided the population in the most even ways across all districts.
Officials have identified that ensuring the city of La Crosse can remain coterminous with the new county maps is important, though not necessary, for several reasons. In order to do this with 29 districts, though, staff outlined that each county supervisor district within the city would represent slightly fewer people, a difference between 4,052 and 4,257 residents to be exact. With 30 districts, the population would be spread out a bit more to instead place about 4,006 residents in the districts outside of the city of La Crosse.
"It is fair to say that the 30 map gets closer in the terms of representation, which to me is our first guiding principal, one person one vote, in that every one person has the same weight of vote within the population," said commissioner Tara Johnson.
"There is a difference," Johnson said, saying that the 205-person representation gap was "significant."
But others thought that none of the plans adequately gave representation to the communities in the county that saw a population growth.
"That increase in population between Holmen and Onalaska and the town of Holland should warrant some additional representation for those folks," said supervisor Pam Viner, who represents the region in question.
Some officials posed questioned whether more representation was necessarily equated to physical districts.
La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said her focus on the maps has been on how many ballot variations each would create. She said that the first draft using 29 districts seemed to add the least amount of changes in ballot styles for communities, which would hopefully cause the least amount of confusion for voters when they head to the polls.
"I'm not going to say that one is my choice but that would be very appealing to me and my fellow clerks," Dankmeyer said.
Committee member Robin Schmidt made the request to have staff draft at least one additional version of the maps that feature 30 districts to hopefully address the questions posed by the group. Staff have been instructed to focus on reducing the difference in population each district represents and remaining contiguous with existing municipality boundaries.
The committee will regroup on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. to review the new drafts, and will take them into consideration with the existing four maps that staff have already presented.
Although the redistricting process has been condensed due to the pandemic, staff said they felt confident they could create at least one other option in that time frame, and that there was likely another viable option using 30 districts.
At the Sept. 7 meeting the committee will then need to vote on one tentative map to move forward with. That map will then get a public hearing on Sept. 13, where afterwards the La Crosse County Board will vote on it at its planning meeting. It would still need one final vote by the board at its Sept. 16 meeting later that week.
After this tentative map is approved by the county, it then gets handed down to the municipalities in the county, which will use it to draft their own electoral maps.
Those maps will then come back to the county, and any adjustments that are needed will be made before the final set of maps is approved in November and ready for the spring primary.