La Crosse college students leave the city due to COVID-19, many of them before being counted on the census

Counting college students in the census every decade is already considered challenging by officials, but this year there's another hurdle: a global pandemic.
In the midst of census season, many students have left their homes on campuses across the country due to COVID-19, leaving census forms behind, with the possibility of no one returning again until the fall.
Particularly in La Crosse, where three higher-ed schools make up about a third of the city's population, census workers are now worried that a massive amount of its community won’t be counted, which could be financially damaging to the city for the next 10 years.
Students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo and Western Technical College were all told to quickly leave campus during the last two weeks.
All three of the schools have postponed their graduations, and many students and staff likely won’t return to campuses for the rest of spring semester.
“This is one of the populations that is hardest to get to fill out the form to begin with,” said Tim Acklin, who works in the La Crosse city planning department and is the coordinator for the Complete Count Committee.
“The problem is,” he said, “if there’s a house of four students, and all of them went home, their form with their number is sitting in their mailboxes.”
In Wisconsin, census mailings went out to all addresses in mid-March – which is when the city's schools started sending their nearly 16,000 students home.
“This just adds an additional monkey wrench into it,” Acklin said about now trying to contact students who may have missed their mailing. “We’re trying to reach them and we’re trying to get through to them.”
The Complete Count Committee in La Crosse has representatives from all three schools, and they are working to reach students through emailing lists. They’re also reaching out to landlords and property managers to find contact information.
Around 4,500 of the college students in La Crosse live in residence halls, which means they were already counted at the beginning of the year through the cenus’s group counting system. But the rest of them are harder to track down.
“We’re more concerned with those students who live off campus,” Acklin said. “All of the area that’s west of West Avenue and north of Jackson Street and east of 7th Street – I mean, there’s a large student population there.”
“We really don’t have the numbers of how many of them went home,” he added, “Did they stay here? We don’t know.”
The census bureau does have backup plans for those who don’t respond right away, but the pandemic is making those plans uncertain.
Census forms get mailed out initially in March, with a follow-up mailing later if there is no response. If there is still no response, a census worker will go to the address in-person to take the information.
“Who knows when people are going to be going out and knocking on people’s doors,” Acklin said of the uncertainty of when social distancing orders will be lifted.
But even when they do reach a student, another unprecedented issue pops up: What address should they put?
Luckily, the census bureau has general guidelines for students filling out the census, since it can already be a tricky form for them, many of them using their parents' home as their permanent address.
Normally, students should list wherever they are living and sleeping at for most of the year, or on the date of April 1 – a day the bureau uses as its threshold to help people determine how to count themselves – which is usually their school address.
But this year, when April 1 rolls around, many students will have packed up and left their student housing and apartments for an indefinite amount of time. So what address should they put?
Their school address, census officials still say.
“This is one of those weird circumstances where this isn’t where you would have been living,” Acklin said, “The students would have been here.”
Another hurdle students will need to get through is finding their codes and cooperating with anyone they might live with.
Each census form is sent to every residence with a code that is unique to that address. But those codes might be sitting on a postcard in the mailbox for weeks to come.
Luckily, you can call the census bureau or go to its website and use your information to get the code so that you can fill out the online form – which is expected to only take people about 10 minutes to complete.
Students will also need to coordinate with any roommates they may live with and decide who will fill out a form for the total household. Each resident will still fill out individual forms as well.
La Crosse -- with its latest population just skimming above 50,000 -- is dependent on counting its students accurately because of the funding it secures for the community.
“It’s still a very large percent of our overall population,” Acklin said of the students. “So even having a small amount of them not being counted could be drastic for a community that’s trying to stay over 50,000.”
This population threshold is what allows the city to apply for and receive funding from the state and federal government for things like roads, schools, free and reduced lunch, fire departments and grant programs dedicated to low income households.
So of the roughly 12,000 students who still need to be counted, a near majority is needed to ensure the city stays above 50,000 residents, assuming the rest of the community size has not changed, which bureau projections say it hasn't.
“In the grand scheme of things, filling out the census is important for our community as a whole,” Acklin said.
The city may qualify for a recount down the road, but officials are trying to look at the big picture for now.
“If we have to, we will try to see if that’s an option for us if it comes to that,” Acklin said.
Currently, across the state about 32.9% of Wisconsinites have responded to the 2020 census, which is higher than most states and the national average of 26.2%. La Crosse County and the city of La Crosse also have high response rates so far, leading with other areas of the state.
April 1 is National Census Day, but residents have until Aug. 14 to complete the form and have themselves counted.
And while census officials can understand how this task might fall through the cracks for people in this time of uncertainty and uprooting, they hope they can all see the big picture, too.
“There’s obviously a lot going on in the world right now, so it’s understandable that this isn’t very high on your list,” Acklin said. “But it is important. It’s going to shape how we are for the next 10 years."
