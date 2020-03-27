La Crosse college students leave the city due to COVID-19, many of them before being counted on the census

Their school address, census officials still say.

“This is one of those weird circumstances where this isn’t where you would have been living,” Acklin said, “The students would have been here.”

Another hurdle students will need to get through is finding their codes and cooperating with anyone they might live with.

Each census form is sent to every residence with a code that is unique to that address. But those codes might be sitting on a postcard in the mailbox for weeks to come.

Luckily, you can call the census bureau or go to its website and use your information to get the code so that you can fill out the online form – which is expected to only take people about 10 minutes to complete.

Students will also need to coordinate with any roommates they may live with and decide who will fill out a form for the total household. Each resident will still fill out individual forms as well.

La Crosse -- with its latest population just skimming above 50,000 -- is dependent on counting its students accurately because of the funding it secures for the community.