La Crosse’s latest tax increment district got a bit larger Thursday when the Economic Development Commission approved adding three parcels, including the CenturyTel building, to the downtown TID.
TID 17 was created as part of the deal that lead to the construction of Belle Square and the Pine Street parking ramp, as well as the La Crosse County Administration Office’s move to Sixth and State streets a couple years ago.
There are a couple different reasons to add property to that TID, according to La Crosse economic development planner Andrea Schnick.
“Currently, all of the increment that we generate from TID 15 goes directly to pay off the parking ramp, the debt service on that parking ramp, but there’s a whole list of other projects in that project plan that if we continue with just that increment, we wouldn’t be able to do any of those other projects,” Schnick said.
Adding the property — which includes the CenturyTel building and two other small, vacant parcels — could lead to the city paying that debt service earlier and complete some other projects.
While the city is up at the limit for the amount of taxable property value tied up in TIDs, because the CenturyTel building was a utility, it’s tax exempt. That means it doesn’t count toward the limit, Schnick said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.