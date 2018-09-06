The Hunger Task Force and the city of La Crosse are getting ready for changes at the Kane Street Community Garden.
The city’s Finance and Personnel Committee Thursday approved a three-year lease agreement for the new square-footage of the nonprofit’s community garden, which sits on city-owned land on the North Side. While the lease, which allows the Hunger Task Force use of the northern portion of 833 Kane St. as well as a piece of land around the corner, needs to go to the full Common Council for approval next week, Hunger Task Force executive director Shelly Fortner said Wednesday that her group is excited to start fresh next season.
“We’re really excited to see what this is going to bring to the garden. It’s a lot of change, but change is good and it brings a lot of possibilities with it,” Fortner said.
Rather than sitting entirely on the 800 block of Kane Street, a portion of the garden will be on 1109 Saint James St. and 901 George St. The change comes as a result of a new development by Impact Seven and the city of La Crosse, which will add an apartment building to the 700 block of Kane Street and a community center and green house next to the gardens. The Garden Terrace complex will include 50 units of mixed-income housing, including 15 dedicated to providing housing for homeless veterans.
Fortner is looking forward to the new pool for volunteers.
“With the new development, we only have more possibilities for helping the vets and everybody who is going to be living there,” Fortner said.
While the layout for the gardens will change, the city and the Hunger Task Force have a long-running partnership, with the city leasing land to the nonprofit for $100 for three years in exchange for the task force maintaining the property and providing the community garden. The task force has run the community garden for 20 years, and all but a few of those years it has been at the Kane Street location.
The conditions of the lease require that the Hunger Task Force have liability insurance, keep the property in good condition and work with the city to to clean up the site after the harvest is over in October.
“It’s a really good partnership. We’re very lucky to have the city supporting us,” Fortner said.
City officials, like community development administrator Caroline Gregerson, in return feel lucky that the community garden is there.
“It’s a unique concept and it’s really well-run. They have a lot of dedicated volunteers maintaining it,” said Gregerson, adding that “it’s an amazing neighborhood amenity.”
Rather than a traditional garden plot structure, where people rent their space and take home the fruits — and vegetables — of their labor, the gardens grow food with the help of volunteers and everyone is free to come and take advantage of the produce.
“It just makes sense too for a lot of the city’s socioeconomic goals in terms of providing a food source for low-income people,” Gregerson said.
It also provides classes, which Fortner said will expand once the community center is complete.
