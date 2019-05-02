A La Crosse committee declined to set a hard number for how many room tax dollars would go toward paying off the $42 million La Crosse Center renovation and expansion, but city leaders were firm that they wanted to see a regional solution.
The Finance and Personnel Committee decided to put off voting on a resolution that would have required $1.3 million of the estimated annual $2.55 million debt service payments to come from hotel room taxes, referring it for 30 days to give Mayor Tim Kabat, as well as Onalaska and La Crosse County, time to put together firm numbers.
The $1.3 million represents what the city would gather in room taxes if the rate was raised to 11% from the current 8%; however, members of the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau spoke out against raising the rate any higher than 9%.
Kabat's preliminary proposal for a compromise, which he said was still a work in progress, would raise the room tax to 9.5% and take the remaining $80,000 from the LCCVB budget. The mayor has also asked La Crosse County to chip in $100,000 annually for 20 years and Onalaska to pay $50,000 each year for 10 years.
“Our goal, of course, is to balance what we’re asking our taxpayers here in the city to fund with what we are looking for in room tax dollars from our visitors and our tourists,” Kabat said.
Explore La Crosse executive director A.J. Frels was joined by LCCVB board members and hotel owners when he said they were willing to raise the rate to 9%, but felt that any higher rate would put too much pressure on the hotels and risk pricing La Crosse out of the market.
“Cutting our budget … will affect much, much more than just helping to pay off a debt service for the center,” Frels said. “While we know that’s important, cutting our budget will cut our ability to market and sell the community.”
LCCVB brings in the WIAA state track meet, Bass Master tournaments and other events, as well as contributed $85,000 in grants for promotion of local events and festivals.
LCCVB Board President Laurie Pfaff said the group supports the La Crosse Center project, but cutting the funding and raising the room tax would be devastating to their mission.
“We do believe it would be every bit as catastrophic as it would be to raise the room tax above 9%,” Pfaff said. “By cutting the budget of the largest and currently the primary sales entity working to fill the La Crosse Center, our question would be, ‘How do you plan to attract or even retain the conventions?’”
Kabat challenged Explore La Crosse and La Crosse’s neighboring municipalities to find a creative funding solution.
“It wasn’t that long ago, less than a year ago, that our friends in the business community were advocating for a $49.2 million La Crosse Center – I think we all remember that,” Kabat said, adding that he vetoed that largely due to the high pricetag.
“As we’re trying to come up with solutions for how to fund this, I’m hearing a lot of no’s, as far as ideas and solutions,” Kabat said.
Kabat noted that Onalaska, Holmen, Campbell and West Salem have room taxes ranging from 3 to 8 percent.
“I would look the communities of La Crescent, Holmen, Campbell and West Salem. Maybe there are some changes that they all could do with their room tax that could help make up any difference that we would propose here as part of a compromise solution to help generate which I believe is going to be a $44 million annual impact to all these communities, including Onalaska, Holmen, Campbell and West Salem,” Kabat said.
When tracking users in the last five years, the city found that between 35 and 55 percent of users holding events like meetings, parties, proms and graduations each year are from La Crosse’s neighbors, he said.
“If we were in an ideal world, I think the La Crosse Center would honestly be a county-owned or a district-owned facility because of what it represents for the larger county and larger region,” Kabat said.
Council members including Doug Happel, Barb Janssen and Larry Sleznikow spoke up in agreement with the mayor.
“I’m a broken record, but we represent everyone in the city, and I have yet to receive a comment or a phone call from someone in the 12th District saying don’t raise the room tax,” Happel said, adding that the city should not raise property taxes to pay for the debt and leave La Crosse residents footing the vast majority of the bill.
Sleznikow added, “This is a regional facility. It’s not just La Crosse. I think if everyone is to benefit, I think everyone must contribute.”
He urged Explore La Crosse and others to go back to their communities to find other options.
The La Crosse County Board will discuss the potential of contributing to the center at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
