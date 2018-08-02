Veterans Memorial Pool will include lap swimming lanes, an open swim area and possibly a water slide or diving boards under a design approved Thursday by a La Crosse committee.
The Finance and Personnel Committee voted unanimously to approve Ayers and Associates’ design for a $3.15 million pool to replace the 80-year-old pool on Campbell Road.
“I can say at this point that we’ve done everything that we can, I believe, to bring this in in a such a way that was respectful of everyone’s opinions that we’ve heard over the last few years of this project,” La Crosse Common Council president Martin Gaul said. “I personally think that we were able to do a helluva good job of doing that.”
The pool closed in 2016 after analysis found it would need at least $40,000 in repairs and had significant water leaks. The closure prompted public outcry and the creation of a city committee to analyze options for services and location, and the council voted last year to preserve the pool at its current location.
A working group made up of council president Martin Gaul, city engineer Randy Turtenwald and parks, recreation and forestry superintendent Jay Odegaard worked with Ayres to develop a plan to get the project moving forward and complete by the beginning of the 2019 swimming season.
“They did the best that they could of keeping the elements of the building that are important while bringing them up to the design standards of the size of the pool that we’ve created,” Gaul said.
The design incorporates marble slabs from the existing structure, which will be repurposed into a memorial for veterans to include a flagpole.
It also includes materials, equipment and construction plans to keep the pool going for decades.
“We’re trying to build this pool for the long run, to last for another 50 years. That was important to us,” Gaul said.
Most important, he said, the design comes in at a cost the city can handle, coming in under the $3.99 million budget.
“Let’s get this approved, let’s build the pool and let’s get it open next year,” Gaul said.
The project is a personal one for many council members, including David Marshall and Jessica Olson.
“This is our neighborhood pool. This represents the very heart of what La Crosse has been for a very long time,” Marshall said.
Marshall recalled the importance of his own childhood community pool as a place where he learned invaluable life lessons, adding that was especially important for the city to dedicate the pool to area veterans.
“I felt it was very important that we create something that was a living memory for the folks and community in our region that have served,” Marshall said.
Olson, who grew up swimming in the pool back when it was known as Municipal Pool, said it was heartwarming to hear from city residents who share her fond memories of the neighborhood facility.
“I think the value of this facility is crystal clear to everyone on the council,” Olson said.
Council member Barb Janssen, who was among those who first fought to save the pool two years ago, was excited by the design, but more so to see the positive reaction from city residents.
“This community pool is definitely a win-win for the community,” Janssen said.
Members of the public also went to the meeting to support the design, encouraging the city to get the pool reopened as soon as possible.
Erin Flottmeyer, a member of the community group Veterans Memorial Campaign, voiced her enthusiastic support of the design.
“It’s unique in design and obviously a place where people of all ages can come together, build community, get exercise, be together and hopefully relax,” Flottmeyer said.
For more information on the fundraising campaign, which aims to raise $500,000 to help the city purchase equipment for the pool, email savememorialpoollax@gmail.com or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/veteransmemorialpoollax.
