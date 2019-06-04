The city of La Crosse's hotel room tax would go up, but not quite as far as the possible 12% Mayor Tim Kabat originally proposed under a compromise approved Tuesday by the Judiciary and Administration Committee.
“I think we put together a pretty reasonable compromise here,” Kabat said.
The room tax would go up to 9.5% from 8% for 20 years beginning Oct. 1 and La Crosse would cut $78,000 in funding from the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau under the compromise announced at the meeting by Kabat and LCCVB executive director A.J. Frels.
The funding changes would generate $1.3 million to go toward the debt service for the $42 million La Crosse Center renovation and expansion.
“We understand the urgency of moving this forward,” Frels said, asking that the city revisit the room tax and funding level when the debt service for the project is paid.
The funding of the La Crosse Center project will go before the Finance and Personnel Committee at 6 p.m. Thursday at La Crosse City Hall, 400 La Crosse St.
