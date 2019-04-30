A move to ban smoking in La Crosse city parks and another to prohibit food trucks from parking in front of brick-and-mortar restaurants without permission both moved forward Tuesday after a pair of votes by a city committee.
The La Crosse Judiciary and Administration Committee voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance banning the use of all tobacco products in city parks.
Under the proposed ordinance, which goes before the La Crosse Common Council for approval next week, people would not be able to have any lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe or any vaping devices in the city park. There is an exception in the ordinance that allows the city or a private entity renting the park to designate a specific smoking area; however, the area must be at least 50 feet from picnic areas, sports fields or food vendors and the area would need approval by the city’s parks director.
Parks director Jay Odegaard said the ordinance would improve the experience of park-goers.
Seventy-three percent of La Crosse County residents surveyed in 2013 favored tobacco-free parks, beaches and playgrounds; and a similar 2018 7 Rivers Health Initiative survey found 96 percent of people favored tobacco-free playgrounds.
Banning tobacco limits exposure to secondhand smoke and reduces litter from cigarette butts, which are not biodegradable.
“I feel real strongly that this is going to be an improvement not only environmentally and socially, but also financially for our department,” Odegaard said.
Parks staff members spend about 20 hours per week picking up cigarette butts, he said.
Council president Martin Gaul cast the sole dissenting vote.
Food trucks
The committee unanimously approved an ordinance to limit where food trucks can sell their food, requiring them to get permission to park within 150 feet of a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Proponents of the ordinance said it struck a good balance of giving food trucks space to sell their wares and preventing them from blocking their brick-and-mortar competition.
“I eat at food trucks all the time. I love them. I think they are an importance piece of downtown, an important piece of the city, but we also want to find a good balance,” said former council member Jacqueline Marcou, who introduced the ordinance before leaving the council in April.
The ordinance requires food truck owners to get written permission from every restaurant within 150 feet of where they set up shop.
“Although we want food trucks and they bring a ton of foot traffic downtown, we also want to protect the brick-and-mortar,” Marcou said.
The ordinance makes the rules fair throughout the city, rather than singling out downtown, said Downtown Mainstreet Inc. executive director Robin Moses.
“We’re just looking for it to be fair throughout the city, to not have there be no rules downtown where there are rules for the rest of the city,” Moses said.
The rules are consistent with other communities in the area, she said.
“In downtown, if you were to look at each restaurant, it does still provide areas in the downtown district where food trucks to be able to be there and to flourish,” Moses said.
It also balances being respectful to brick-and-mortar restaurant owners who have made significant investments in their locations and bring in people to downtown, she said.
