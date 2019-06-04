The former home of Gaming Generations in La Crosse could soon come down after a La Crosse committee Tuesday approved a conditional use permit for its new owner, Western Technical College.
Western plans to demolish the buildings at 714 La Crosse St. and 528 Eight St. N. to make way for possible future development, said Jay McHenry, Western’s director of facilities, Tuesday before the city’s Judiciary and Administration Committee approved the permit without discussion.
“As structures go, neither one (is) really in that great of shape,” McHenry said.
The two buildings, one of which housed Gaming Generations up until 2017 and another that is a vacant single-family home, are within Western’s campus boundaries, which were approved by the La Crosse Common Council.
The store has been empty since Gaming Generations moved out and Western purchased the home on Eighth Street from the estate of the late owner, according to McHenry.
McHenry said Western plans to plant grass in the empty lots, which are adjacent to parking areas, but has no firm plans for the long-term future of the properties.
“They actually add value to some of our other areas and give us more footprint to work with,” McHenry said.
Western has provided the city with a payment for municipal services, which goes to offset the loss of property tax base associated with demolishing the former taxable buildings.
The college also arranged to donate any usable fixtures to Habitat for Humanity and let the La Crosse police and fire departments use the home for training.
If the permit is approved by the full Common Council next week, the demolition will move forward within 30 days to avoid creating a nuisance in the neighborhood.
“We do have a contractor lined up and ready to go,” McHenry said.
City planning staff recommended approving the permit on the condition the lots are planted with grass, rather than covered in gravel.
