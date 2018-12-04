A city block that formerly housed the Abraham Zahn building is one step closer to redevelopment after a Tuesday vote by a La Crosse committee.
The Judiciary and Administration Committee unanimously approved rezoning the former Farnam Park, changing the former home of tennis courts from public and semi-public to traditional neighborhood district to allow for multi-family, mixed-use development.
The committee also voted to accept the Plan Commission’s recommendation to refer the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center project for another month and approve a conditional-use permit to make way for an apartment building at 1010 Vine St.
The request to rezone Farnam Park came from the Gundersen City of La Crosse Joint Neighborhood Development Corporation, which purchased the site from the city for $1 last year. It later bought the former Abraham Zahn building and tore it down in April.
The group has proposed a plan to combine the two lots for a mixed-use, multi-family development, sending out a request for expressions of interest and a request for proposals for the property.
The rezoning is the next step toward getting it developed, said city planner Jason Gilman.
“It’s gone through demolition as well as an archaeological investigation and basically cleared the way for development to occur on the site,” Gilman said.
Gilman recommended approval, saying the traditional neighborhood zoning complies with the city’s comprehensive plan.
Tomah VAMC
The committee upheld the Plan Commission’s decision to delay the vote on the request to turn the former home of Dave and Barb Erickson into transitional housing for veterans; however, council member Jessica Olson took the opportunity to submit a series of questions to the Tomah VA Medical Center.
Olson submitted a three-page list of questions, asking the Tomah VA to clarify the occupancy and use of the building, opportunities for neighborhood outreach and how neighborhood complaints will be handled and whether the program would be modified in the future.
“Hopefully the applicant will be able to provide written responses to each of these questions and it will allay many of your concerns,” Olson told the crowd, assuring her constituents that she was investigating the matter thoroughly.
1010 Vine St.
The committee unanimously approved a conditional-use permit to tear down a vacant home at 1010 Vine St., replacing it with green space while a local developer works on combining several parcels for a three-story apartment building.
Peter Gerard, the owner of 10th & Vine LLC, has been working on plans to turn the block into multi-family housing. His current proposal is for 53 bedrooms in 20 units, according to his attorney, Phil Addis, who spoke on his behalf at the meeting.
The city’s planning department recommended approval, provided Gerrard makes a payment in lieu of taxes based on the current assessment and leaves the property as green space prior to redevelopment. Gerrard is also required to allow the Habitat for Humanity ReStore to remove any items suitable for donation prior to the demolition.
The last building on the block, a triplex, will be removed in the summer of 2019, according to Addis.
