Council president Martin Gaul called a proposed ban on Gillette Street bike lanes a mistake Tuesday during a city committee meeting that drew a crowd of people on both sides of the issue.
The Judiciary and Administrative Committee voted 4-3 to turn down the proposed ban, which was introduced by council member Scott Neumeister to prevent the city from adding bike lanes and removing parking on one side of the street from Rose Street to Onalaska Avenue.
“Part of the job a council person has ... is to not only look at what’s in front of you, but you have to be able to look into the future,” said Gaul. “(T)hese types of alternative transportation modes are the future and we have got to build out our infrastructure as far as we are able to do given the limitations of space we have.”
Gaul called on his fellow council members to incorporate the growth of alternative transportation into their plans, particularly when federal funding for a portion of the project could depend on it. The city’s plans call for repaving the portion from George Street to Onalaska Avenue this year and George to Rose in a couple years with federal help.
“We can’t discount what they’re going to require us to do anyway, and for us to build one section of it one way because we aren’t getting funding and to build the other one differently because we are makes absolutely no sense,” Gaul said.
Council member Gary Padesky agreed with Gaul, adding that the La Crosse Common Council gave the Board of Public Works the authority to decide things like where bike lanes are placed in city projects and where the city charges for parking. That board voted 3-2 in favor of adding bike lanes last month.
“Twice now in three months, we’re up here voting on things that Public Works voted on. I don’t want to pit Public Works against (the) council. I think if we want to change some of the things that are voted on in public works, I think we should do that,” Padesky said.
While Padesky voted against the bike lanes at that board, he said he was swayed by Gaul’s argument.
Neumeister, on the other hand, said he respectfully disagreed that the decision should be in the hands of the Board of Public Works.
“I don’t think a five-person panel ought to dictate such an important aspect of business where it affects so many,” Neumeister said.
However, his main concern is safety, he said, adding that bike lanes should be separated from the street.
“It scares me,” Neumeister said, saying he had a friend who was nearly killed after he was hit by a car while biking down Gillette Street.
“It happens, accidents happen,” Neumeister said.
Business owners on nearby Caledonia Street were split. Michael Christen of Wrench and Roll Street, a bicycle shop, stressed that the city shouldn’t tie the hands of planners who are looking after the city’s future.
Joella Streibel, who owns Old Towne Strings along with her husband, said she hears from customers who are looking for more bicycle access to her business.
“As far as the parking concerns, we share in that struggle. I think anybody who has a business on a street that doesn’t have their own parking lot struggles with that; however, on street parking does not belong to any business,” Streibel said.
She emphasized that as the mother of two young children, she wanted them to be able to safely ride their bikes to school throughout their entire education on the North Side.
Karla Doolittle of Mark Jewellers echoed Neumeister’s safety concerns and added her concern that the lack of parking would hurt business on the North Side.
“I think a side street might be a better options, just because the amount of semis going down that street,” Doolittle said.
La Crosse bicycle advocate James Longhurst spoke on the benefits of bike lanes, explaining that modern urban design and transportation research shows building roads only for automobiles is no longer considered safe, and there are fewer crashes in areas that install bike lanes.
Longhurst also cited the “Millennials on the Move” report released last month by the Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group Foundation, which found the younger generation is looking to move to places that have transportation options other than cars.
