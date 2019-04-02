A La Crosse committee Thursday declined to ban drive-up alcohol sales and delayed making a decision on the hotel room tax.
The Judiciary and Administration Committee voted 4-3 against the prohibition of drive-up alcohol sales, but that doesn’t mean people will be able to pick up a six-pack at the curb tomorrow — or even next week if the full La Crosse Common Council turns down the ban.
Because liquor licenses are tied to the building, not the grounds, adding curbside sales would require amending any current license, City Clerk Teri Lehrke said.
Lehrke and the La Crosse Police Department recommended the city council consider the ban after receiving a request from a local retailer to do just that. City staff researched how other municipalities handled curbside pick-up sales, also known as “Click & Collect Alcohol Sales.”
The Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project recommended having a uniform policy that keeps safeguards in place to prevent straw buyers — that is, people age 21 or older who purchase alcohol for those who are underage.
Lynn Paddy, the manager of the Walmart on Mormon Coulee Road, explained to the committee how curbside sales work. When people order online, personal shoppers collect the items in the store and place them in a locked area in the back. The customer pays for the items when they get to the store.
“When a customer comes to pick up those items, our personal shoppers would be just like our cashiers and our customer service managers at the front end,” Paddy said. “They would have to abide by our alcohol licensing requirements and have that alcohol license.”
The employees would be required to verify that the customer is of age and not already inebriated, just like if the customer came inside, she said.
People are also already required to show a photo ID to pick up online orders.
Council member Jessica Olson spoke in favor of the ban, saying binge drinking is a massive problem in La Crosse, especially for college students and around Oktoberfest weekend.
“It’s a small inconvenience for your client to have to walk indoors to show an ID, but if that protects the welfare of some of these college students, a child here in our city, then that’s a worthwhile trade-off,” Olson said.
Council member Gary Padesky respectfully disagreed, noting that as someone who has had leg problems over the years, it’s not necessarily a small inconvenience.
“I look to the day down the road when I may be able to drive, but getting around is going to be a problem,” Padesky said.
He argued that people should be able to have their alcohol delivered just like their other groceries.
Room tax
The proposal to raise the room tax from 8 to possibly as high as 12 percent was referred for 60 days after Kabat asked the committee for more time to find alternate sources of funding for the $42 million La Crosse Center renovation and expansion.
“We are working on trying to find solutions that would not involve raising the room tax as high as proposed or our property tax as high as possible,” Kabat said.
Council member Andrea Richmond added that the council has received a lot of feedback on the request, saying, “We need more information.”
