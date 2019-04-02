A pair of La Crosse committees this week approved a 10-year agreement with Western Technical College that streamlines the process for development within the campus at the edge of downtown La Crosse.
“I do believe this is a very reasonable approach that benefits both the city and Western, because it does give Western a bit more certainty that they can do what they need to do within their campus boundary … and it does give the city the resources for us to provide those municipal services,” Mayor Tim Kabat said.
It’s a win-win, Western president Roger Stanford agreed in an interview Tuesday.
“Essentially we have an approved footprint where Western can be located and grow and exist in downtown,” Stanford said.
The agreement gives Western flexibility to purchase property within a set boundary and demolish it without negotiating an agreement each time. In return, the city of La Crosse would receive about $74,800 per year as a payment for municipal services to offset the loss of tax base as Western converts taxable property to tax-exempt.
“In exchange for Western agreeing to provide the city with the $74,000 roughly payment for municipal services, the city is agreeing to allow them to do what they need to do within their campus boundaries, as far as acquiring property, demolishing buildings, and we wouldn’t be doing this on a piecemeal basis,” said Kabat.
As a state school, Western is a tax-free entity; however, it still benefits from city services such as police and fire. Western and the city agreed that it was fair for Western to provide a payment in lieu of taxes to help cover the costs.
Previously, Western and the city came to an agreement for each individual property as Western expanded.
“We have one agreement now instead a bunch of them,” Stanford said. “We have a single price that’s fair, that the city is comfortable with, that Western is comfortable with.”
Zoning rules would still apply for new development and demolishing properties would still require a conditional use permit.
The agreement was prompted by Western’s application to demolish 314 and 320-322 Eighth St. N. in August 2017. If the La Crosse Common Council approves the agreement April 11, Western will move ahead with taking down the buildings for green space, Stanford said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.