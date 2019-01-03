La Crosse Common Council seats for Districts 1 to 6 are up for election this spring, and two district will see contested races.
Council newcomer Justice Weaver will defend his District 5 seat from Samuel Grenier, with both vying to represent the area around University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
John Lash and Larry Sleznikow are running in District 4. Council member David Marshall announced in December that he won't be running for a second term.
District 6 will have a new representative after council member Jacqueline Marcou declined to seek a second term. Heritage Preservation Commission member Christine Kahlow is the only candidate running to replace Marcou.
Council members Andrea Richmond, Scott Neumeister and Barb Janssen are running unopposed for their seats.
